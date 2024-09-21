American Muslim Political Groups Call On Muslim Voters To Support Candidates For Justice

Independent Editorial: American Muslim political groups are calling on Muslim voters to turn out in support of candidates who back a permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israeli arms embargo, and other just policies.

Vote for Candidates Who Support Just Policies

(WASHINGTON, DC – 9/20/2024) The American Muslim 2024 Election Task Force, a coalition of national 501(c)4 political organizations, today called on all American Muslim voters to “turn out in the 2024 election and vote for candidates up-and-down the ballot who support just policies here and abroad, including a presidential candidate who endorses a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an arms embargo on the Israeli government, such as Green Party nominee Dr. Jill Stein, Justice for All nominee Dr. Cornel West or Libertarian Party nominee Chase Oliver.”

The American Muslim 2024 Election Task Force thanked Dr. Stein, Dr. West, and Mr. Oliver for embracing this principled position. The task force also commended two presidential candidates for choosing the first-ever Muslim vice presidential nominees: Dr. West for nominating Dr. Melina Abdullah, and Dr. Stein for nominating Dr. Butch Ware.

The election task force said that it cannot endorse Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy because of “her refusal to even consider imposing the arms embargo on the Israeli government required by U.S. laws and her failure to promise any other changes whatsoever to President Biden’s failed policy of steadfast financial, diplomatic and military support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza.”

The task force added, “Softened rhetoric is simply not enough. We warn Vice President Harris that polling shows a significant number of American Muslims and other voters in key swing states will likely not support her candidacy unless she meaningfully changes course on the Gaza genocide.”

The task force also condemned former President Donald Trump and recommended that no American Muslim voters support his candidacy. “President Trump’s latest attempts to inflame racial tension in our nation, from inciting hate against Haitian and Latino migrants to using “Palestinian” as a racist slur, are completely inconsistent with our values. So is his steadfast support for the Israeli government’s genocidal war on Gaza and his threat to crack down on Americans who advocate for Palestine.”

American Muslim 2024 Election Task Force Statement

In a longer announcement today, the American Muslim 2024 Election Task Force said:

Over the past several months, members of the American Muslim 2024 Election Task Force have engaged with each other, the community members we serve, numerous political campaigns, and our friends in other communities to help inform our decision about what voting recommendations to make for the upcoming election.

Making this decision was not easy. When it comes to the 2024 presidential election, every choice comes with its own risks, benefits, and opportunities. Recent community polling has shown that many American Muslims plan to vote for Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein, likely in an attempt to support the candidate with the most ballot access, weaken the two-party system, and register support for anti-genocide candidates. Other American Muslims plan to vote for Vice President Harris to advance various policy issues or help prevent former President Trump from returning to the White House. Some voters have completely different plans or remain undecided.

After extensive consultation, discussion, and deliberation, the American Muslim 2024 Election Task Force has decided to encourage American Muslims to vote for any presidential candidate of their choosing who supports a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and a U.S. arms embargo on the Israeli government, such as candidates Dr. Jill Stein, Dr. Cornel West or Chase Oliver. We explain the reasons for this decision in our full statement released today.

Take a Step to Advance Just Policies

(American Muslim 2024 Election Task Force statement continues):

Just as importantly, we are calling on every single eligible American Muslim to exercise their right to vote in the 2024 election. No matter which presidential candidate you ultimately support, you must turn out to vote for candidates who support justice in elections up-and-down the ballot, from city council and school board races to House and Senate races.

The American Muslim community’s political power has grown significantly in recent years, but it must grow further so that we can ensure our own government never enables another crime like the Gaza genocide. Sitting on the sidelines in this election is not an option.

American Muslims have the potential to significantly influence local and national elections by voting strategically. By doing so, they can support candidates who advocate for civil rights, racial equality, religious freedom, rule of law, freedom of speech, and a humane foreign policy. It’s important to remember which candidates supported or opposed local ceasefire resolutions and campus protests when making voting decisions.

On November 5th, American Muslims must take a step forward in our long-term journey to advance just policies for people across our nation and people around the world impacted by our nation’s policies, including our Palestinian brothers and sisters facing genocide in Gaza.

No matter what, vote.

End of task force statement.

Disclaimer: this opinion article does not reflect the views of MuslimMatters, a non-profit organization that does not endorse candidates and welcomes editorials with diverse political perspectives.