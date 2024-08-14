The Case For An Institutional Approach To Faith In The Era of Religious Internet Influencers

In today’s digital age, we are confronted with a paradox on multiple levels; while online platforms are saturated with religious content, the souls of many believers remain empty. This phenomenon has also become pronounced within Muslim communities, where many are inundated with religious lectures – be they in the form of videos or various messages on social media platforms. The substantial volume of such content does not necessarily entail the existence of genuine cognitive and spiritual fulfillment or authentic living of faith. Therefore, in this context, the question of the importance of institutional versus individual approaches gains particular significance.

Mosques, Islamic centers, madrasas, and colleges traditionally served as the bedrock of religious life and the collective identity of the Muslim community. These institutions provided environments where Muslims gathered for prayers, Quranic and Sunnah studies, knowledge exchange, and support. However, despite their importance, an increasing number of people are turning to religious internet influencers in search of spiritual inspiration, education, and guidance. Such influencers offer an appealing alternative to the institutional approach to faith. Their immediacy, accessibility, and ability to reach the masses worldwide make them attractive to many who feel disconnected from traditional institutions.

The Paradox of Popularity and Spiritual Fulfillment

The key question that arises is: Why are so many people drawn to such internet influencer profiles while simultaneously losing trust in institutions? One of the answers lies in the realities of contemporary lifestyles. People are often burdened by speed, seek instant gratification, and lean towards individualized approaches to understanding religion and living out faith. Internet influencers tailor their content to this mode of thinking, providing concise and inspirational messages that are easily consumable and shareable.

Many young Muslims worldwide feel that institutions have not adapted to contemporary challenges and needs and do not provide enough space for their active participation and expression. This can result in feelings of distance and disconnection from institutions. Additionally, influencers often focus on issues that are relevant and close to youth, such as identity, mental health, and social justice.

However, while internet influencers may provide immediate inspiration, institutions have the potential for long-term, sustainable religious development. Through their activities, institutions promote a deeper understanding of faith, continuous support and mentorship, and integration of religious values into daily life. They also provide stability, authority, and continuity, which are lacking for individuals who often come and go through the internet.

The Importance of Accountability

One of the key differences between institutions and individuals is the issue of accountability. While institutions have mechanisms for maintaining accountability and oversight of their actions, internet influencers often operate independently and are not answerable to anyone. This can lead to a lack of transparency, integrity, and authenticity in their messages.

Moreover, influencers often use their popularity to sell books, courses, and other products. This can be beneficial if used as a means for further education and spiritual development of their audience. However, it is important for influencers not to use their popularity solely for commercial purposes but to promote authentic and relevant messages that contribute to the spiritual growth of the community.

It is also important to recognize that many Muslims face a lack of basic media literacy and struggle in the digital world. This can result in difficulties in recognizing relevant information and perspectives and developing critical awareness of the content they consume. Therefore, even when Muslims strive to find information about faith, they may encounter challenges in filtering and evaluating that information, further hindering their spiritual development.

Rhetoric and Influence in the Digital Age

In his text “The Purpose of Rhetoric,” Ivo Škarić, a prominent Croatian linguist and expert in rhetoric, emphasizes the importance of the ability to express oneself and communicate: “Let everyone learn how to express their thoughts, their stance, their interests! Let everyone be a good speaker so as not to be endangered by speakers.” This statement highlights the importance of the ability to express oneself and communicate in order to protect one’s own views and interests from the influence of others. In the contemporary digital age, we can expand this idea by adding: “Let everyone be a good influencer so as not to be endangered by influencers.”

Furthermore, the statement by Dr. Husein-ef. Kavazović, the Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina (Reisul-Ulema), further illustrates the contemporary challenges we face: “The populism we indulge in does not respect the values of religion, family, nation, and tradition, nor does it care about the historical memory of our people. Educated people, scientists, philosophers, and scholars are not appreciated. Populists have taken the stage, catering to the masses, giving them salty water after which they feel even thirstier.”

The Role of Institutional Authorities in Preserving Religious Integrity

The credibility and continuity of institutional authorities are crucial for preserving the integrity of religious teaching and practice. While individuals may bring new ideas and perspectives, institutions play a key role in preserving tradition and ensuring consistency in the interpretation of religious texts and practices. Therefore, it is more important to follow institutions than individuals, as institutions represent the collective heritage of the religious community passed down through generations. They have a broader context of knowledge and experience that helps interpret religious principles in ways that are relevant to contemporary challenges and community needs.

The Quran emphasizes the importance of seeking knowledge and following those who have it. Allah says in the Qur’an:

“And We sent not before you except men to whom We revealed [Our message]. So ask the people of knowledge if you do not know.“ [Surah An-Nahl: 16;43]

This verse underscores the necessity of turning to learned individuals and institutions for guidance.

also highlighted the significance of seeking knowledge from reliable sources. In a hadith narrated by Abu Hurairah , the Prophet said: “Whoever follows a path in the pursuit of knowledge, Allah will make a path to Paradise easy for him.” [ The Prophet Muhammadalso highlighted the significance of seeking knowledge from reliable sources. In a hadith narrated by Abu Hurairah, the Prophetsaid: “Whoever follows a path in the pursuit of knowledge, Allah will make a path to Paradise easy for him.” [ Sahih Muslim

This hadith emphasizes the importance of seeking knowledge through proper channels and institutions.

By respecting institutional authorities, believers can avoid the pitfalls of subjectivity and personal interpretations and rely on reliable sources of religious learning and practice. This does not mean that individuals should completely relinquish their autonomy and critical thinking, but rather approach faith with respect for authorities dedicated to preserving its foundations and values.

Conclusion: Embracing Institutions for Spiritual Fulfillment

While religious internet influencers play a significant role in today’s digital age, institutions remain vital for the long-term spiritual development and stability of the Muslim community. Balancing the benefits of both can lead to a more holistic and fulfilling religious experience.

To achieve this balance, it is essential for individuals to actively engage with their local mosques and Islamic centers. Here are some steps to consider:

Attend Courses: Enroll in classes offered by your local mosque or Islamic center to deepen your understanding of the Quran, Sunnah, and other aspects of faith. Participate in Community Events: Join community events and activities to build connections with fellow Muslims and strengthen your sense of belonging. Seek Mentorship: Establish relationships with knowledgeable scholars and mentors within the institution for continuous guidance and support. Volunteer: Contribute your time and skills to support the activities and initiatives of your local institution, fostering a sense of ownership and commitment. Promote Accountability: Encourage transparency and accountability within the institutions to ensure they meet the community’s needs and uphold Islamic values.

By aligning with institutions, believers can benefit from the stability, authority, and continuity they provide while also gaining the immediate inspiration and accessibility offered by internet influencers. This integrated approach will enable a more profound and sustained spiritual journey, ensuring that faith is lived authentically and comprehensively.

