[Podcast] Ustadha On The Dawah Front Lines | Ustadha Safiyah Ravat
Traditionally trained in Islamic studies through the International Islamic University of Malaysia, Ustadha Safiya Ravat has so much to share with listeners about da’wah, family, and more! From growing up without many examples of public-facing female scholars, to discovering a beautiful world of female Islamic scholarship in Malaysia, and eventually joining the ranks of ustadhas and shaykhas herself, Ustadha Safiya’s story is inspiring and meaningful for Muslim women everywhere. Ustadha Safiya also talks about the importance of spiritual mentorship for young Muslims, and how female scholarship encompasses so much more than talking about hijab, menstruation, and motherhood. (And don’t forget to listen to the previous podcast with both Ustadha Safiya and her husband, Imam Mahad!)
Ustadha Safiya Ravat began her Islamic Studies journey in 2008 under Shaykh Isam Rajab at Arees Institute, and continued on to attend the Bayyinah Dream Arabic Program. She then pursued her Bachelor’s Degree in Islamic Fiqh and Usul al Fiqh (Islamic Law and Jurisprudence) from the International Islamic University of Malaysia and a Master’s in Pastoral Counseling in Marriage and Family Therapy. Safiya also holds a degree in Journalism from the University of Houston. She and her husband, Imam Mahad Qamar, are the founders of Suhbah Institute.
