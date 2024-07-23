[Podcast] How to Fight Islamophobia | Monia Mazigh

Zainab bint Younus and Dr. Monia Mazigh speak about the importance of being proactive advocates in a time of increasing Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian sentiments. As individuals and as a community, how can we effectively combat Islamophobia? What do we need to know about historic and systemic Islamophobia? Dr. Monia shares her own insights and experiences on fighting Islamophobia, in particular with regards to fighting for her husband’s release from illegal imprisonment and torture in Syria.

Dr. Monia Mazigh was born and raised in Tunisia and immigrated to Canada in 1991. She speaks Arabic, French, and English fluently and holds a Ph.D. in finance from McGill University. Dr. Mazigh was catapulted onto the public stage in 2002 when her husband Maher Arar, was deported to Syria where he was tortured and held without charge for over a year. During that time, Dr. Mazigh campaigned vigorously for her husband’s release and later fought to re-establish his reputation and sought reparations. Dr. Mazigh has since written several books.

Related: