Podcast: Niqabi Pro Tips Unveiled | Ustadha Marjaan Ali & Ustadha Tuscany Bernier

Ustadha Marjaan Ali, Ustadha Tuscany Bernier, and Zainab bint Younus talk (almost) all things niqab! In today’s context, wearing niqab is more controversial than ever… whether it’s because of Islamophobia from nonMuslim society, to Muslims who think that niqab isn’t even a part of Islam, it’s always difficult to navigate. And that’s not even dealing with the struggles of trying to eat a burger with niqab when you’re going out to eat!

From dealing with family pressures, finicky fabrics, and people who demand to know WHY you’re wearing niqab, these three niqabis have got you covered. These niqabi pro tips will answer questions you didn’t even know you had!

Ustadha Tuscany Bernier is a convert from rural Indiana who has graduated from both Mishkah University and Tayseer Seminary. She has spoken at several universities and masaajid across the United States, and enjoys life with her husband and three cats.

Ustadha Marjaan Ali is a haafidhah of the Qur’an with ijaazah in the Qira’aat Ashara Sughra and Kubra and is a graduate from Taibah university in Madinah with a bachelors in Quranic sciences. She has more than 10 years of experience teaching and doing Dawah. She lives in Dallas with her husband and two cats.

