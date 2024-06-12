Connect with us

#Current Affairs

Podcast [Man2Man]: From the Frontlines of Gaza | Dr. Jawad Khan & Omar Sabha

Published

Dr. Jawad Khan and Omar Sabha, two medical professionals who recently returned from a relief mission to Gaza, speak to Irtiza Hasan about the harrowing realities and powerful lessons of their experiences in Gaza. From their journey into Gaza through the Rafah border, to the heartbreaking and spiritually moving interactions with the people of Gaza, Dr. Khan and Omar’s stories are deeply moving to listen to. In these days of Dhul Hijjah, the lessons of Gaza have much to teach us about the spirit of Hajj – for those at home and elsewhere.

Omar Sabha is a former US marine and currently a Surgery Room Nurse and Dr Jawad Khan, an Orthopedic Hand Specialist. Both current reside in SoCal and recently spent 10 days (April 1 to April 11) on a relief mission to Gaza.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Reddit
0 Shares
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related Topics:

Irtiza Hasan has a professional background in HR management and an extensive da’wah background: he was a founding manager and board member for AlMaghrib Institute founding Manager and board member, a volunteer with Texas Dawah Convention, ICNA Houston, Islamic Relief and MIST over the years. He is currently on Salaam Reentry Board, helping incarcerated Muslims transition and acclimatize back into society once they are released.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox

Sign up below to get started

Trending