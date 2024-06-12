Podcast [Man2Man]: From the Frontlines of Gaza | Dr. Jawad Khan & Omar Sabha

Dr. Jawad Khan and Omar Sabha, two medical professionals who recently returned from a relief mission to Gaza, speak to Irtiza Hasan about the harrowing realities and powerful lessons of their experiences in Gaza. From their journey into Gaza through the Rafah border, to the heartbreaking and spiritually moving interactions with the people of Gaza, Dr. Khan and Omar’s stories are deeply moving to listen to. In these days of Dhul Hijjah, the lessons of Gaza have much to teach us about the spirit of Hajj – for those at home and elsewhere.

Omar Sabha is a former US marine and currently a Surgery Room Nurse and Dr Jawad Khan, an Orthopedic Hand Specialist. Both current reside in SoCal and recently spent 10 days (April 1 to April 11) on a relief mission to Gaza.