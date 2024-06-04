Podcast [Man2Man]: Hadith and Beyond | Mufti Muntasir Zaman

Mufti Muntasir Zaman joins Irtiza Hasan on Man2Man to discuss his experiences during his journey in pursuing sacred knowledge and talks about some of his works, and what fuels his passion for the field of Hadith. Mufti Muntasir’s insights on hadith and the modern world are particularly relevant in today’s world, where secularism and atheism constantly challenge the spiritual tradition of Islam.

Mufti Muntasir Zaman is a full time instructor at Qalam Institute and researcher at Yaqeen Institute. He graduated from the ʿĀlimiyyah program of the Madrasah ʿArabiyyah Islāmiyyah in South Africa and then completed the Iftā program and a course specializing in the field of Hadīth. Additionally, he holds an MA in Islamic Studies from the Markfield Institute of Higher Education in Leicester, England. Mufti Muntasir writes articles, book reviews, and translations of classical Islamic literature.

