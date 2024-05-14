#Life
[Podcast] Interest-Free Student Loans with A Continuous Charity | Abdullah Syed
Irtiza Hasan and Zainab bint Younus talk to Abdullah Syed, the Executive Director of A Continuous Charity – an organization dedicated to providing interest-free student loans to aspiring Muslim students. If you’re a student, find out how you can avoid declaring war on Allah and His Messenger by connecting with A Continuous Charity!
For those who aren’t students, ACC can still be on value to your community: your siblings, your children, or other promising youth. Tune into this episode to learn more about ACC’s work, and how your community can invest in this incredible opportunity for sadaqah jaariyah. Interest-free student loans are necessary for the spiritual and financial health of this Ummah – and you can be part of this incredible initiative.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Abdullah Syed is a seasoned executive in the humanitarian and faith-base space. Having studied Islamic Studies part-time and weekends at Hartford Seminary, AlMaghrib Institute and Arees Institute, Abdullah took a year long sabbatical from his work as Business Analyst at Accenture, to pursue the Dream program, a Quranic Arabic intensive at Bayyinah Institute.
Instead of returning to corporate, Abdullah spent the last fifteen years starting, growing and innovating organizations such as Amaanah Refugee Services, Bayyinah Institute and Islamic Relief USA. He currently serves as the Executive Director at A Continuous Charity Foundation (ACC) which provides interest-free loans and mentoring for Muslim students pursuing higher education.
Born in Pakistan, he grew up in Connecticut but soon found his way to the great state of Texas. Abdullah currently resides in Dallas with his wife and 4 kids.
Related:
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Whispers Of Gratitude: Which Of The Blessings Of Your Lord Will You Deny?
Then The Sea Split: Reflections On The Story Of Prophet Musa, Gaza, And Hope
[Podcast] Interest-Free Student Loans with A Continuous Charity | Abdullah Syed
Mothers: Honoring The Longing, The Losses, And The Love
The Six Fasts – A Short Story
Professor Suspended After Harassing Muslim Woman
Callous Campus Crackdowns On Pro-Palestinian Protesters Grip The United States
Zionist Instigators Storm Los Angeles Campus
Bismillah, The Beast [Part I] – A Short Story
Bismillah, The Beast [Part II] – A Short Story
IOK Ramadan: The Importance of Spiritual Purification | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep30]
IOK Ramadan: The Power of Prayer | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep29]
IOK Ramadan: The Weight of the Qur’an | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep28]
IOK Ramadan: Families of Faith | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep27]
IOK Ramadan: Humility in Front of the Messenger | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep26]
MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox
Sign up below to get started
Trending
-
#Islam1 month ago
IOK Ramadan: They Were Not Created Without Purpose | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep23]
-
#Islam1 month ago
IOK Ramadan: Do Not Despair of Allah’s Mercy | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep24]
-
#Current Affairs1 month ago
Foreign Affairs Official Resigns Over Gaza Genocide
-
#Current Affairs1 week ago
Professor Suspended After Harassing Muslim Woman