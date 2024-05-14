[Podcast] Interest-Free Student Loans with A Continuous Charity | Abdullah Syed

Irtiza Hasan and Zainab bint Younus talk to Abdullah Syed, the Executive Director of A Continuous Charity – an organization dedicated to providing interest-free student loans to aspiring Muslim students. If you’re a student, find out how you can avoid declaring war on Allah and His Messenger by connecting with A Continuous Charity!

For those who aren’t students, ACC can still be on value to your community: your siblings, your children, or other promising youth. Tune into this episode to learn more about ACC’s work, and how your community can invest in this incredible opportunity for sadaqah jaariyah. Interest-free student loans are necessary for the spiritual and financial health of this Ummah – and you can be part of this incredible initiative.

Abdullah Syed is a seasoned executive in the humanitarian and faith-base space. Having studied Islamic Studies part-time and weekends at Hartford Seminary, AlMaghrib Institute and Arees Institute, Abdullah took a year long sabbatical from his work as Business Analyst at Accenture, to pursue the Dream program, a Quranic Arabic intensive at Bayyinah Institute.

Instead of returning to corporate, Abdullah spent the last fifteen years starting, growing and innovating organizations such as Amaanah Refugee Services, Bayyinah Institute and Islamic Relief USA. He currently serves as the Executive Director at A Continuous Charity Foundation (ACC) which provides interest-free loans and mentoring for Muslim students pursuing higher education.

Born in Pakistan, he grew up in Connecticut but soon found his way to the great state of Texas. Abdullah currently resides in Dallas with his wife and 4 kids.

