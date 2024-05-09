American Muslim Scholars Express Support For University Student Encampment Protests

Since the first Gaza solidarity encampment launched at Columbia University on April 17, 2024, college students around the county have adopted this form of peaceful protest on their own campuses.

Students from all faiths and ethnic backgrounds have banded together to lead these efforts in a heartening wave of solidarity. These encampment protests are largely to demand that their universities divest from all economic ties to Israel, with some students also asking for their administrations to make changes in their academic approaches or reconsider punishments taken against pro-Palestinian students, faculty, and other employees.

As the wildfire of hostile administrative actions and violent police brutality that aims to dismantle the peaceful protests spreads, it turns out that many American Muslim scholars support the encampment protests, visiting various campuses and delivering messages of solidarity and encouragement for the brave individuals risking their academic/professional careers and personal safety to draw attention to and make meaningful changes for the Palestinian cause.

Here's a roundup of some of the messages.

Imam Omar Suleiman’s Khutbah at Northwestern University

Imam Omar Suleiman encourages student protesters to remain steadfast in their activism for Palestine and to stay in their encampments. He acknowledges the timeliness of these protests and how they are actively changing the trajectory of the Palestinian cause.

Shaykha Maryam Amir Addresses Parents’ Concerns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSA West (@msa_west)

Shaykha Maryam Amir addresses parents of college students who are scared for their children to join the encampment protests because of safety and repercussions in the future. Should parents give their children permission to join an encampment at their campus? Firstly, she praises these parents for raising children who care so much about fighting for justice. Secondly, she reminds parents that Allah is The Protector of the children He has put in their trust. She finally recommends that parents make istikhaarah and hopefully join their children at the encampments to support their efforts.

Dr. Yasir Qadhi’s Islamic Stance on Student Encampments and Visit to Students at Yale University

Dr. Yasir Qadhi provides the historical context of protests in America, as well as explains his understanding that the student encampments are Islamically permissible.

He also gave a speech at his alma mater, Yale University, supporting the protesters and delving into how transparent the injustices of the Israelis against Palestinians are. He also emphasizes the difference between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism.

Dr. Tasneem Alkiek Praises Students for Their Ingenious Protest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yaqeen Institute (@yaqeeninstitute)

Dr. Tasneem Alkiek of Yaqeen Institute praises students for their encampment protests, pointing out their similarities to powerful protests that have changed the course of American history. She calls the student protestors the trailblazers of justice for the Palestinian cause and reminds them that any sacrifice they make for the sake of Allah will be rewarded.

Shaykh Jamaal Diwan Shares a Moment From the Seerah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSA West (@msa_west)

Shaykh Jamaal Diwan of The Majlis reflects on a moment from the life of the Prophet Muhammad that reminds him of the encampments. After the Prophet Muhammad receives his first revelation, his wife Khadijah takes him to an older relative, Waraqah. He warns the Prophet that the truth he is trying to spread will be rejected and it’s likely that he will be cast out from his society. This is similar to what many protesters are experiencing today. The other thing that Waraqah mentions is his longing to be young again so that he can stand next to the Prophet as he experiences this struggle. No doubt, this is one that resonates deeply with those of us who are no longer students. However, this is a call to action for us all to help and act in our own capacities to support the students and all other efforts trying to end the genocide.

Dr. Haifaa Younis Encourages Students to Stay Steadfast for Victory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSA West (@msa_west)

Dr. Haifaa Younis of Jannah Institute praises students for their activism and reminds them to not be discouraged if it seems like victory is not coming. Reflecting on the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah at the Prophet’s time, she mentions that apparent victory comes on Allah’s timeline.

Shaykh Mikaeel Smith Speaks at the University of Texas, Richardson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ya’kūb Ira (@yaakub_ira)

Qalam Instutute’s Shaykh Mikaeel Smith emphasizes the unity that joins all in the fight for justice, not only for the Palestinians, but also against oppression everywhere in the world.

Imam Tom Facchine

Yaqeen Instutute’s Imam Tom Facchine visits Columbia University and speaks to two pro-Palestinian student protestors about the history of student activism at the university in recent months, and of their current and future plans. This video provides a unique opportunity for viewers to learn about the realities the students face on the ground and their strategic approaches to advocating for meaningful change.

Shaykha Muslema Purmul Speaks from UC Irvine’s Encampment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSA West (@msa_west)

Shaykha Muslema Purmul reflects on the impact of the student encampments. She speaks about how these protests are touching the hearts of those suffering in Gaza and how the youth in this country have taken the torch of Palestinian liberation from previous generations. She also encourages people to visit Gaza solidarity encampments and experience how peaceful they are, rather than believing what mainstream media and university administrations claim.

Shaykh Hamzah Maqbul Rallies the Students at the University of Chicago

My speech today to the protesters, part one. pic.twitter.com/NwOou4p2Ve — Hamzah wald Maqbul (@hwmaqbul) May 1, 2024

Shaykh Hamzah Maqbul passionately encourages students to honor their commitment to justice and standing against oppression. He recognizes their spiritual fortitude in taking immediate, meaningful action.

Imam Suleiman Hani Supports the Encampment at the University of Michigan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suleiman Hani (@suleimanhani)

Read the message and see photos AlMaghrib Institute’s Imam Suleiman Hani shares after visiting the Gaza solidarity encampment at the University of Michigan.

Imam Suhaib Webb Encourages UC Berkeley Protest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UC Berkeley MSA (@calmsa)

Imam Suhaib Webb reassures students at UC Berkeley that he is with them in spirit as they persist in their encampment protest. He acknowledges how demanding their form of protest is and respects them for their commitment. He reminds students to conduct themselves in a prophetic manner and not sink to the level of the Zionists.

