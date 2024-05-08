Professor Suspended After Harassing Muslim Woman

Zionist ASU Professor Jonathan Yudelman Harasses Muslim Woman

A well-connected academic has been suspended from his university post after he was taped aggressively harassing and abusing a Muslim woman in what appears to be a hate crime related to his support for Israel. Jonathan Yudelman, a Zionist and Jewish professor of Political Theory at Arizona State University, was suspended after he was filmed with a well-known Israeli reservist taunting and throwing personal and religious insults at a Muslim woman.

A widely shared online clip from Arizona showed Yudelman, who has held positions at the prestigious Princeton and Harvard universities and was most recently working at the School of Civic and Economic Thought and Leadership at Arizona State University, in an altogether less savoury light. Accompanied by Sammy Ben, an Israeli soldier who has participated in the genocidal Israeli campaign at Gaza and filmed his mockery of prisoners, Yudelman is seen, chest puffed out and arms threateningly raised, advancing menacingly on a Muslim girl in hijab who is clearly trying to get away from him and objecting to his verbal abuse.

Physical and Verbal Attacks

While much of Yudelman’s speech is drowned out by the louder Ben’s offerings – “Go back to Iran” and “Go back to jihad” among them – the professor is clearly heard mocking the woman’s objections as she raises her hands to hold him off. When she begins, “You are literally…”, he interrupts, “I’m literally in your face, that’s right!” and goes on to mock her accent. As the woman protests, “You’re disrespecting my religious boundaries”, Yudelman sneers with another thrust of the breast, “You’re disrespecting my sense of humanity, bitch.”

When bystanders – apparently the individuals who filmed the interaction – repeatedly call out, “Hate crime!” Ben and Yudelman swagger over to confront them. The reservist asks them if they glorify the October 2023 Palestinian raid that has become Israel’s pretext for the genocide, while both challenge them to take off their masks.

When another bystander shouts, “Free Palestine!” Ben retorts, “From what? From what? From a bunch of terrorists?” It is unclear if this last sentence refers to Palestinians, who have routinely and regularly been smeared by Zionists in such terms, or to the Israeli military in which Ben has himself recently featured and which has terrorized the Palestinians in a genocidal assault that has killed tens of thousands and unleashed shocking misery to add to the generations-long occupation.

ASU Suspends Yudelman

Be that as it may, Yudelman’s conduct clearly raises questions about his ethics, professionalism, basic decency, and the wisdom of keeping him around students. His employer has responded by suspending him under an investigation. In addition to his academic career, he does hold a position at the Tikvah Fund, a Zionist “ideas institution committed to supporting the intellectual, religious, and political leaders of the Jewish people and the Jewish state.” Before he deleted his social media account, Yudelman also shared, in apparent approval, an anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian post by the far-right British provocateur Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who goes by the pseudonym Tommy Robinson.

The viral clip of the abuse was shared by the Gaza Notifications account on social media with the introduction, “His identity must be discovered and revealed!” It did not take long for the answers to emerge, presenting a well-connected academic with a bigger channel than he bargained for when bullying an outnumbered Muslim woman in the street.

