#Current Affairs

Quranic Verses For Steadfastness For The Valiant Protestors On Campus

Published

steadfastness on campus

We have all been watching the courage of America’s university students (and those from across the world) as they encamp in peaceful protest of Israel’s genocide against Gaza and demand from their institutions that they divest from their investments in that apartheid state.

We have also seen the hypocrisy of their institutions on full display -these supposed beacons of free speech, academic freedom, and intellectual dissent-, as they attempt to crush the peaceful protests…evicting them from student housing, suspending them, canceling their meal plans; and when all of that failed, responding with overwhelming force, and calling on local police to arrest the students that are entrusted to their care. 

Steadfastness amidst protest crackdown

Students and pro-Palestinian supporters occupy a plaza at the New York University campus. [David Dee Delgado/Reuters]

The scenes that we have witnessed will mar the image of these institutions for a long time: snipers on the roofs of Ohio State University, professors being thrown on the ground and viciously arrested at Emory University in Atlanta, and students praying in handcuffs at the University of Southern California.

And yet these students persist, and the encampments continue to grow.

I would say that we are proud of them, but it is much more than that…we are inspired by them and also aspire to be like them.  

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

They are the ones leading, and we support them however we can. 

In this spirit, I want to share that our Prophet ﷺ said, “Know that victory comes with sabr.” 

Sabr is a word that is generally translated as patience, but it is much bigger than patience; it is resilience, perseverance, persistence, fortitude, steadfastness, grit, consistency, and discipline – among other things.

And this is a moment in history that requires sabr and steadfastness.

Our greatest source of inspiration and guidance is the Quran, and when we look through its verses we find incentives for steadfastness and resilience of which here I will share five. 

  1. Asking Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) for steadfastness

And Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) informs the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ that,
“And had We not made you stand firm, you would nearly have inclined to them a little.” [Surat Al-Isra: 17;74 

2. Making much remembrance of Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He)

When  Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) sent Moses 'alayhi'l-salām (peace be upon him) and Aaron 'alayhi'l-salām (peace be upon him) to Pharoah they were commanded,
“Go, you and your brother with My signs and do not slacken in My remembrance.” [Surat Taha: 20;42]

The remembrance of Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) strengthens the spirit and the body, and it was this regimen that Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) instructed Moses 'alayhi'l-salām (peace be upon him) and Aaron 'alayhi'l-salām (peace be upon him) to keep as they faced one of history’s greatest tyrants.

3. Seeking forgiveness for sins

“And they said nothing but: ‘Our Lord! Forgive us our sins and our transgressions (in keeping our duties to You), establish our feet firmly, and give us victory over the disbelieving people.'” [Surat Al-Imran: 3;147]

There is nothing that causes defeat more than sins, and so those seeking victory should tirelessly and constantly ask Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) to forgive them. They recognize that in the end victory comes from Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He); the most important factor to secure then, is the support of Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He), and they do that by keeping their duties to Him subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) and avoiding sins.

4. Reflecting on the Quran and acting upon it

“Say, [O Muhammad], ‘The Holy Spirit has brought it down from your Lord in truth to make firm those who believe and as guidance and good tidings to the Muslims.'” [Surat Al-Nahl: 16;102]

“And each [story] We relate to you from the news of the messengers is that by which We make firm your heart. And there has come to you, in this, the truth and an instruction and a reminder for the believers.” [Surat Hud: 11;120]

Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) says that He subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) related the stories of the Prophets to give the Prophet Muhammad’s ﷺ heart resolve. And when you read and reflect on the stories of the Prophets it also grants your heart resolve, so that you know that when you stand for truth you are standing in a long line of Prophets and believers who were tested before you; who stood their ground before you, and that the truth ultimately wins. The truth will come and falsehood will perish, falsehood is bound to perish.

5. Supporting the cause of Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He)

“O you who have believed, if you support Allah , He will support you and plant firmly your feet.” [Surat Muhammad: 47;7]

Ibn Kathir in his commentary of this verse quotes a hadith that is controversial in its authenticity in which the Prophet ﷺ says, 

“مَنْ بَلَّغ ذَا سُلْطَانٍ حَاجَةَ مَنْ لَا يَسْتَطِيعُ إِبْلَاغَهَا، ثَبَّتَ اللَّهُ قَدَمَهُ عَلَى الصِّرَاطِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ”

“Whoever communicates to an authority the need of someone who is not able to communicate it, Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) will make their feet firm on the sirat (bridge over the hellfire) on the Day of Judgment.”

And that is exactly what these students are doing: communicating to their universities, and the world, on behalf of the children of Gaza that their complicity and maintenance of the status quo as a genocide is unfolding is unacceptable. 

 

May Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) make their feet firm, and may He subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) grant them victory. 

 

Ammar Al Shukry is the author of the Poetry Collection: "What the Pen Wrote." Ammar AlShukry is Content Director of FaithEssentials, a complete learning hub for the everyday Muslim. FaithEssentials can be found at www.faithessentials.online

