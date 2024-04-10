[Podcast] Palestine in Our Hearts: Eid al-Fitr 1445 AH

Irtiza Hasan and Zainab bint Younus consider how to celebrate Eid while the Ummah’s hearts grieve with Gaza; being mindful in light of Eid consumer culture; and how we can talk to our children about the heavy realities of our Ummah. How can we channel celebration as resistance against oppression? How can we celebrate Eid ethically without losing sight of the global context? Check out this episode and let us know your own thoughts and experiences below!

From the MuslimMatters family to yours, Eid Mubarak! May Allah accept all our worship from Ramadan, and let us witness a free Palestine soon, ameen!

