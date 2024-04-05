Connect with us

A Ramadan Quran Journal: A MuslimMatters Series – [Juz 7] – You Are Not Alone

This special video installment of the MuslimMatters Ramadan Qur’an Journal series comes from Ustadha Samia Mubarak. Ustadha Samia shares powerful reflections from Surah al-An’aam, which was revealed to provide comfort and reassurance to RasulAllah ṣallallāhu 'alayhi wa sallam (peace and blessings of Allāh be upon him) during a time of great struggle and grief. “You are not alone” is a message from Allah to RasulAllah ṣallallāhu 'alayhi wa sallam (peace and blessings of Allāh be upon him), and to all believers who recite the words of Surah al-An’am.

Samia Mubarak is the founder of Quranic Ocean, a guided platform dedicated to building personal and emotional connections with Allah’s words. She completed her Quran memorization shortly after attaining her Bachelor’s degree in Communications with a minor in Psychology from Florida State University. She is a student of the Muddakir Quran Tafseer and memorization program and of the Suhba Seminary by Al-Madina. She is a Quran teacher for Ribaat by Rabata and is currently working on an Ijaza (Quranic memorization certification) in Hafs recitation inshallah. She’s a single mom to two girls, one of which was born with a very rare syndrome called CHILD and has special medical needs, alhamdulillah. She is a home barista, and she loves making latte art! She hopes to help people dive deep into the Quranic ocean so they can find comfort and reassurance through Allah’s words amidst the varying circumstances of life.

