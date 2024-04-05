#Islam
A Ramadan Quran Journal: A MuslimMatters Series – [Juz 7] – You Are Not Alone
This special video installment of the MuslimMatters Ramadan Qur’an Journal series comes from Ustadha Samia Mubarak. Ustadha Samia shares powerful reflections from Surah al-An’aam, which was revealed to provide comfort and reassurance to RasulAllah during a time of great struggle and grief. “You are not alone” is a message from Allah to RasulAllah , and to all believers who recite the words of Surah al-An’am.
