A Ramadan Quran Journal: A MuslimMatters Series – [Juz 13] Bringing Oppressors To Justice

This Ramadan, MuslimMatters reached out to our regular (and not-so-regular) crew of writers asking them to share their reflections on various ayahs/surahs of the Quran, ideally with a focus on a specific juz – those that may have impacted them in some specific way or have influenced how they approach both life and deen. While some contributors are well-versed in at least part of the Quranic Sciences, not all necessarily are, but reflect on their choices as a way of illustrating that our Holy Book is approachable from various human perspectives.

Introducing, A Ramadan Quran Journal: A MuslimMatters Series

***

Juz’ 13: Reflections on Bringing Oppressors to Justice

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

by Nada Shalash

[I want to first start with a disclaimer that I am not an expert or a scholar, and these are simply my personal reflections on the 13th juz.]

Juz 13 is a special one. It contains the remainder of Surat Yusuf, the only surah with a single story as its theme, relayed in order from beginning to end. It is a surah that teaches us the importance of patience and trusting in Allah’s plan. It is among “the best of stories” [Surah Yusuf: 12;3] and a beautiful example of how, in the end, everything ultimately comes together perfectly according to His Divine Decree, and in this is a lesson for those with albab (minds) [Surah Yusuf: 12;111]. It contains what I find to be one of the most comforting ayat when experiencing sadness or hardship:

“He said, ‘I only complain of my suffering and my grief to Allah, and I know from Allah that which you do not know.’” [Surah Yusuf: 12;86].

Allah is the one who hears and understands you when no one else does.

Surat Al-Ra’d contains one of my favorite ayat in the entire Quran, aya 28, which says that indeed,

“Those who have believed and whose hearts are assured by the remembrance of Allah. Unquestionably, by the remembrance of Allah hearts are assured.“

Surat Ibrahim contains another one of my favorites [14:24-25] demonstrating the beauty of good speech.

However, what I want to focus on is the last 11 ayat of Surat Ibrahim. One of the reasons I chose to write about juz 13 in particular is that I found myself frequently thinking of and reflecting on these ayat in the past five months in the context of the genocide in Gaza. Each ayah in the Quran deserves pause and reflection, and subhanAllah it is incredibly powerful that different ayat can take on new meaning or be particularly relevant based on something you are going through or something happening in the world.

“And never think that Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do. He only delays them for a Day when eyes will stare [in horror].” [Surah Ibrahim: 14;42]

This ayah in particular has taken on a new light in the past five months. Israel has been indiscriminately bombing civilians in Gaza, using deliberate starvation of the population as a weapon of war, blocking humanitarian aid, attacking aid convoys (the Flour Massacre being one of many horrific examples), and committing several other violations of international law.

And Allah is not unaware of what the oppressors do.

Even if they manage to get away with it in this life, they will definitely be punished in the next. A lot of people watching what is unfolding in Gaza over the past few months have wondered how this oppression can continue without any significant consequences so far besides the ICJ case brought forth by South Africa. I take comfort in knowing that Allah is not unaware of the wrongdoing, and is only delaying oppressors and wrongdoers until the Hereafter.

Note that this is not a justification for being complicit or refusing to take action now to end the genocide in Gaza in whatever way you can. As Muslims, we have an obligation to advocate for justice and speak up for people experiencing oppression (I will expand on this in a future piece inshaAllah). However, I take comfort in knowing that advocacy (and proper journalism) should continue while also knowing that Allah is All-Hearing and All-Knowing and will surely bring oppressors to justice.

“Racing ahead, their heads raised up, their glance does not come back to them, and their hearts are void.” [Surah Ibrahim: 14;43]

“And, [O Muhammad], warn the people of a Day when the punishment will come to them and those who did wrong will say, “Our Lord, delay us for a short term; we will answer Your call and follow the messengers.” [But it will be said], “Had you not sworn, before, that for you there would be no cessation?” [Surah Ibrahim: 14;44]

“And you lived among the dwellings of those who wronged themselves, and it had become clear to you how We dealt with them. And We presented for you [many] examples.” [Surah Ibrahim: 14;45]

“And they had planned their plan, but with Allah is [recorded] their plan, even if their plan had been [sufficient] to do away with the mountains.” [Surah Ibrahim: 14;46]

The next few ayat continue describing what oppressors/wrongdoers will experience on the Day of Judgement. Their hearts are empty due to extreme fear and fright. They will ask for respite from the torment they are experiencing. Those who wrong themselves by disobeying and disbelieving in Allah , or wrong others by oppressing them (or both) will experience this torment and wish it were possible for them to be delayed in their punishment.

“So never think that Allah will fail in His promise to His messengers. Indeed, Allah is Exalted in Might and Owner of Retribution.” [Surah Ibrahim: 14;47]

“[It will be] on the Day the earth will be replaced by another earth, and the heavens [as well], and all creatures will come out before Allah , the One, the Prevailing.” [Surah Ibrahim: 14;48]

Allah always keeps His promises and is fully capable of punishment. I find ayah 48 a very powerful and stark reminder. In particular, the phrasing of the Day of Judgement as replacing/changing the earth and the heavens is a profound description of how temporary this life is. In the context of bringing oppressors to justice, I also think of it as a reminder that ultimate victory and ultimate justice are near because the Day will come when the earth and heavens are replaced and everyone will be held accountable.

“And you will see the criminals that Day bound together in shackles,” [Surah Ibrahim: 14;49]

“Their garments of liquid pitch and their faces covered by the Fire.” [Surah Ibrahim: 14;50]

“So that Allah will recompense every soul for what it earned. Indeed, Allah is swift in account.”[Surah Ibrahim: 14:51]

Allah holds everyone accountable for their actions and in accordance with the deeds they have committed, and these ayat explain how wrongdoers will be held accountable for theirs.

“This [Qur’an] is notification for the people that they may be warned thereby and that they may know that He is but one God and that those of understanding will be reminded.” [Surah Ibrahim: 14;52]

Just like in the end of surat Yusuf as mentioned earlier, this is a lesson for those with minds. These ayat serve as a reminder for the believers to fear Allah’s punishment, and to internalize that everyone who transgresses in this life will not get away with it forever.

May Allah alleviate the suffering of the oppressed of the Ummah, and grant them His promised justice against the oppressors.

Related:

– Oppressors Beware & Oppressed Be Comforted: IOK Ramadan Reflections Series #13

– Palestine: Reflecting, Responding, and Moving Forward