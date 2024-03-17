IOK Ramadan: Benefits of Following Revelation | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep6]

This Ramadan, MuslimMatters is pleased to host the Institute Of Knowledge‘s daily Ramadan series: Keys to the Divine Compass. Through this series, each day we will spend time connecting with the Qur’an on a deeper, more spiritual, uplifting level.

Juzʾ 6: Benefits of Following Revelation

Juzʾ 6 Contains: Sūrah al-Nisāʾ – al-Māʾidah (#4-5)

al-Nisāʾ (4): 174-175

یَـٰۤأَیُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ قَدۡ جَاۤءَكُم بُرۡهَـٰنࣱ مِّن رَّبِّكُمۡ وَأَنزَلۡنَاۤ إِلَیۡكُمۡ نُورࣰا مُّبِینࣰا ۝١٧٤ فَأَمَّا ٱلَّذِینَ ءَامَنُوا۟ بِٱللَّهِ وَٱعۡتَصَمُوا۟ بِهِۦ فَسَیُدۡخِلُهُمۡ فِی رَحۡمَةࣲ مِّنۡهُ وَفَضۡلࣲ وَیَهۡدِیهِمۡ إِلَیۡهِ صِرَ ٰ⁠طࣰا مُّسۡتَقِیمࣰا ۝١٧٥

“People! Proof (meaning the Prophet ﷺ) has come to you from your Master! And He also sent clear light (meaning The Qurʾān) to you as well. If someone believes in Allāh, and holds on tight to it (The Qurʾān), Allāh will enter them into His Grace and Favor, and will guide them to Him via a straight correct path.”

Allāh addresses all of humanity, regardless of religion or background. He ﷻ tells them that everything they need to believe is available to them, and that as a result, they have no excuses for rejecting the truth – Islam. The clear cut evidence that He ﷻ has given to humanity consists of two things: proof and evidence (burhān), and a clear clarifying light (nūran mubīnan).

Proof and Evidence (Burhān)

This proof and evidence is two fold. First, it clearly demonstrates that all other forms of worship and religion aside from Islam are incorrect. They are either illogical or based on adulterations. Then, it proceeds to show that Islam is the one true path, the only valid path to attain success in the Hereafter, and be forgiven and rewarded by Allāh ﷻ – The One True God. But what is this “proof”? One of the greatest and earliest giants of Qurʾānic Explanation (tafsīr), Al-Imām Al-Ṭabarī (d. 310 AH – raḥimahu Allāh), holds that burhān in the āyah refers to none other than the Prophet Muḥammad ﷺ, the greatest and final messenger of Allāh. His life, his teachings, his way ﷺ are foundational in explaining the absurdity of paganism, and the forgery and adulteration of Judaisim and Christianity. And even more special is that Allāh ﷻ says this proof and evidence – His Prophet ﷺ – is a direct proof from Him ﷻ. Specifically chosen, set, and sent by Allāh, our Master.

Clear Clarifying Light (Nūr Mubīn)

Light, especially clear unobstructed light, allows us to see the world as it really is. And just like it can show us the actual physical nature of what is in front of us, it can show us the reality and value of proof and evidence. Al-Imām Al-Ṭabarī quotes a few tābiʿūn (students of the companions) who explained this light to be The Qurʾān. And Qurʾān does exactly that. It not only explains to us the reality of this world, such as the finite temporary nature of it, but it also highlights the fact that this man, Muḥammad ﷺ, is undoubtedly the last and final messenger of Allāh ﷻ. This is our “Divine Compass”.

In the next sūrah, Sūrah Al-Māʾidah (#5): 15, Allāh somewhat flips the descriptions. He ﷻ says, قَدۡ جَاۤءَكُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ نُورࣱ وَكِتَـٰبࣱ مُّبِینࣱ “No doubt, a light and clear clarifying book have come to you from Allāh.” There Al-Imām Al-Ṭabarī explains that “light” refers to The Prophet ﷺ, and that “a clear clarifying book” refers to The Qurʾān. This is the perfect message spoken on the tongue of the greatest messenger. It is the most perfect compass in the hands of the greatest human being – ﷺ.

But Alḥamdulillāh, by following this compass, this map, this guide book, we are taken to the greatest of treasures. If we truly believe in Allāh ﷻ the way He should be believed in, and we stick to His guidance found in His revelation and taught by His Prophet ﷺ, Allāh ﷻ will enter us into His Raḥmah – His Care, Grace, Kindness, Compassion, Gentleness. Raḥmah that is specially from Him, not from elsewhere. Being entered into His Raḥmah means: being included as a recipient of His Gentleness, getting His Reward, Jannah (Paradise), and being saved from Hell and punishment – just to list a few. As well as His Bounty and Favor (Faḍl). Whatever extra goodness He chooses to give, extra rank, status, honor, and gifts. But it’s not a one time reward, it’s continuous until we leave this world. He ﷻ will guide us, show us, and take us to Him, facilitate His obedience for us, help us adhere to The Qurʾān, and assist us in following the Sunnah (way/lifestyle) of His Messenger ﷺ via a straight correct path. And there is only one correct straight path which is the religion of Allāh – Islam.

Allāh ﷻ gives and gave others the same reminders.

al-Māʾidah (5): 15-16

یَـٰۤأَهۡلَ ٱلۡكِتَـٰبِ قَدۡ جَاۤءَكُمۡ رَسُولُنَا یُبَیِّنُ لَكُمۡ كَثِیرࣰا مِّمَّا كُنتُمۡ تُخۡفُونَ مِنَ ٱلۡكِتَـٰبِ وَیَعۡفُوا۟ عَن كَثِیرࣲۚ قَدۡ جَاۤءَكُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ نُورࣱ وَكِتَـٰبࣱ مُّبِینࣱ ۝١٥ یَهۡدِی بِهِ ٱللَّهُ مَنِ ٱتَّبَعَ رِضۡوَ ٰ⁠نَهُۥ سُبُلَ ٱلسَّلَـٰمِ وَیُخۡرِجُهُم مِّنَ ٱلظُّلُمَـٰتِ إِلَى ٱلنُّورِ بِإِذۡنِهِۦ وَیَهۡدِیهِمۡ إِلَىٰ صِرَ ٰ⁠طࣲ مُّسۡتَقِیمࣲ ۝١٦

“People of the book (Jews and Christians)! Our messenger has come to you, explaining and exposing a lot of what you’ve hidden from scripture. But he (Our Messenger) also overlooks many other issues. No doubt, a light and clear clarifying book have come to you from Allāh. Allāh uses it (The Qurʾān) to guide those who (try) to seek out His Pleasure (by doing what Allāh approves of and is pleased by) to the paths of The Pristine (Al-Salām), and He takes them out of the multiple layers of darkness into light with His Permission, and He guides them to a straight correct path.”

We see these two āyāt are very similarly to the ones to the two we discussed at the end of Sūrah Al-Nisāʾ. We see a practical example of The Prophet ﷺ being a proof that directly points out the adulterations of other religions. And previously The Qurʾān was described as a clear light, and we we see it as a clarifying book. And again Allāh ﷻ reminds humanity of the benefits of belief and obedience: success and guidance.

If we follow His Pleasure (Riḍwān), and do our best to obey Him, He will guide us to Subul Al-Salām – The Paths of Al-Salām. Al-Salām can refer to Allāh – The Pristine, free of any blemish. But it can also be understood in the linguistic sense of safety, protection, and peace. The path to Allāh and Jannah is a path that will help keep one safe, protected, and at peace from misguidance and darkness. And instead of a life of darkness (evil, sin, disbelief), Allāh will bring us into light! And we want to remain on this path of truth and guidance, working our way towards His pleasure, so He keeps us guided on the straight correct path.