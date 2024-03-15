#Islam
[Podcast] Reorienting for Ramadan | Ustadh Abu Amina (Justin Parrott)
The week before Ramadan, and the first week of Ramadan, can feel like a scramble of trying to be “prepped” just enough – from iftar menus to prayer schedules, balancing school and work, and so much more. How do we avoid being overwhelmed by it all?
Ustadh Justin Parrott sat with Zainab bint Younus and Irtiza Hasan to provide a Ramadan reorientation reminder on how we can maximize our Ramadan by holding onto just a few basic, important principles.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Justin Parrott has BAs in Physics and English from Otterbein University, an MLIS from Kent State University, and an MRes in Islamic Studies from the University of Wales. He is currently Research Librarian for Middle East Studies at New York University in Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), Research Fellow for Yaqeen Institute, and Instructor for Mishkah University. He served as a volunteer Imam for the Islamic Society of Greater Columbus until 2013. He is currently the faculty advisor and volunteer Imam for the Muslim Students Association at NYUAD.
Related:
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
[Podcast] Reorienting for Ramadan | Ustadh Abu Amina (Justin Parrott)
IOK Ramadan: Can You Give What You Love? | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep4]
A Ramadan Quran Journal: A MuslimMatters Series – [Juz 3] What Is True, And What Matters
A Ramadan Quran Journal: A MuslimMatters Series – [Juz 2] “I Am Near”
Understanding Boycotts And Buying Within Our Communities
From The Chaplain’s Desk: Prep Guide For Ramadan On Campus
Podcast: Ramadan Reflections: 30 Days of Healing | Aliyah Umm Raiyaan
From The MuslimMatters Bookshelf: Ramadan Reads 2024
[Podcast] The Ramadan Mubarak 1445 AH Episode
Podcast: Sitti’s Key: A Palestinian Tale | Sahar Khader
IOK Ramadan: The Virtues of Reciting the Quran | Heart to Heart Ep. 1
Domestic Violence Series: Marital Disputes, Ego, And Shame
The Kuwaiti Shaykh Who Told Me A Story
The Guards Who Became Muslim After Guantanamo
My Hardest Ramadan Ever
MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox
Sign up below to get started
Trending
-
#Life1 month ago
Courtship Stories From The MSA: You Found “The One” In Your MSA [Part 5]
-
#Islam3 weeks ago
From The Chaplain’s Desk: Prep Guide For Ramadan On Campus
-
#Current Affairs1 month ago
Over Five Decades On: Bangladesh’s Crisis Of Islam, Politics, And Justice
-
#Current Affairs1 month ago
“What Did You Just Say?” : The MM Open Letter Series I Dear Ms. Julia Hartley-Brewer