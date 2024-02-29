#Current Affairs
Podcast: Why Should Muslims Fight for Human Rights?
Why should Muslims fight for human rights? Isn’t it all a rigged game and pointless? Hena Zuberi, human rights activist, talks to Zainab bint Younus about the Islamic importance of fighting for human rights, and the price Muslims in the West must pay for their privileges.
“Prosecuting the Unspeakable” – An Unknown Story About War Crimes Tribunals
Why Israel Should Be ‘Singled Out’ For Its Human Rights Record
