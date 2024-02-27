Connect with us

Podcast: Gaza’s Strength, Our Weakness | Shaykha Zaynab Ansari

How can we remain firm in our faith in light of everything we are witnessing from Palestine? Shaykha Zaynab Ansari provides insight and guidance on how Muslims can spiritually and emotionally process the genocide in Gaza, understanding Qadaa’ and Qadr, and explaining what it means to be patient but not passive in the face of injustice. Tune into this episode for a powerful spiritual reminder of what it means to hold tight to our belief in Allah’s Ultimate Wisdom in a devastating time of catastrophe.

Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

