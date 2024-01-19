The Muslim Bookstagram Awards : The 2023 Winners!

This year has been a difficult time for us all- watching the events in Palestine has been heartbreaking and demoralizing. However, the Muslim Bookstagram Awards continued in the hopes that through the work of talented Muslim literary creators, and the support of readers and community, Muslim voices will be uplifted, supported, and empowered.

And with that, we announce the winners of the 2023 Muslim Bookstagram Awards!

Best Toddler Book

Little Umar’s Search is a super cute board book following Umar as he looks for his older brother – and finds his family members all engaged in different acts of worship. This sturdy life-the-flaps book will be a favourite with toddlers!

Best Picture Book

Salat in Secret

Muhammad receives his first real sujjaadah (prayer mat) at the age of 7, with his father’s words ringing in his ears: “Never delay salat.” But when Muhammad realizes that he has to pray at school… the challenge is a little more than he expected it to be. It is when he witnesses his father living up to his principles no matter what that he realizes what it truly means to make salat the ultimate priority.

Best Chapter Book

Meet the Maliks: Ramadan Mayhem

Maysa and Musa Malik are twins and troublemakers – well, it’s actually just Maysa who is the troublemaker. Maysa desperately wants to go to a camp and to do that she has to prove that she is mature to her parents. So Maysa tries to be better, but she just has a knack for Mayhem. When the Ramadan cookies are stolen, it’s Maysa who figures out the solution, and learns on the way that gossiping is wrong.

Best Middle Grade Book

Huda F Cares?

“Huda F Cares” is the latest chronicles of @yesimhotinthis – this time, following Huda and her family to Disney World.

Between Huda’s fears that her family stands out a little too much, Umm Huda’s nefarious plot to force some sisterly bonding, and the awkwardness of praying in public, this graphic novel lives up to its laugh-out-loud predecessors.

Best YA/ Adult Fiction

Much Ado about Nada

Loosely inspired by Jane Austen’s “Persuasion,” Much Ado About Nada is more a lighthearted rom-com with an unexpected twist on the genre of second-chance love. Nada Syed is going on 30, struggling with her start-up business idea – and coming face-to-face with a figure from her past. Will Nada’s heart be in danger as it was many years ago, or does she have a second chance at love?

Best Illustrations

The Masjid Kamal Loves

From the friends Kamal meets at Jumu’ah, to playful splashing while doing wudhu, to the imam’s wisdom and the smiles of other believers – this book highlights the very essence of loving the masjid and its experiences. This book is a beautiful example of Muslim joy.

Best Holiday Book

H

Made from the Same Dough

Papa isn’t a Muslim, but he’ll be spending Ramadan with his grandson, Rayan, and his family. Rayan worries his grandfather won’t fit in and might even do something embarrassing. When Papa suggests bringing cookies made from his favorite Christmas recipe, Rayan panics. How will Rayan handle the challenge of having his Christian grandfather at his Ramadan gathering? Can he and Papa find common ground and respect each other’s traditions?

Best Non-Fiction

Letters From A Prophet

Many years ago, across distant lands and faraway empires, a series of letters were sent to some of the most powerful men on earth. These were no ordinary letters, however- they were from none other than the Last Prophet of God and the message they contained was one for all time. This unique book goes into detail about the special letters of da’wah that RasulAllah (SallAllahu alayhi wa sallam) sent to four major rulers of his time: Emperor Heraclius, Al-Muqawqis, King Chosroes, and an-Najaashi. More than just providing the letters, however, this book goes into depth about the context of each letter, the letters’ recipients and their reactions, and relevant lessons for us to glean from each incident.

Judges’ Choice Award

Ramadan Nights by Jenny Divleli hits all the right notes in evoking Ramadan vibes!

From home-made decorations to sighting the moon, the joy of praying taraweeh and being woken by a Ramadan drummer for suhoor, this lovely book will fill readers hearts with true Ramadan joy. Simple scenes of reciting Qur’an, struggling with hunger, sharing with others and gratitude for Allah’s blessings all encapsulate the beauty of Ramadan in a way that will connect with young children and create memories to drawn upon for years to come.

Bookseller Legacy

Specially chosen by our sponsor, Noura of CrescentMoon Bookstore, “Migo & Ali: Love for the Prophets” is an enduring bestseller, and for good reason!

This delightful hardback book contains vibrantly illustrated stories of the prophets, from Adam (as) to Muhammad (saw). These stories are concise, and told in engaging, child-friendly language. A delightful question and answer session after each story is also unique in its style, depicted as a conversation between the two lovable characters.

As always, we are incredibly grateful for the support of all the Muslim authors, illustrators, publishers, and of course, the readers who make it all worth it. We pray that Allah blesses all everyone who has contributed to the Muslim literary scene and makes their efforts a source of reward in this world and the Next, ameen!

