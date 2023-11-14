Standing With Palestine: A Poem

Standing With Palestine

All out for Blue and Yellow,

fully behind Blue and White

Jingoes bolster every war,

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

reinforce every fight

With hollow words and status quo,

reassures President Joe

Futile thoughts and worthless prayers,

from Canada, sends Trudeau

Pardon France, it’s under attack

from hijabs and bedbugs

Spineless, most of EU

sends virtual hugs

Rushing to his side

for a prompt morale boost

Rishi stands with BiBi,

to calm an ego freshly bruised

Modi’s RSS makes light

of brutal subjugation

Already forgot British aggressions

against their own population?

Turkey flexes some muscle,

Iran shows some exasperation

Hezbollah, pundits claim,

adds to the growing detestation

Ireland and Columbia,

South Africa and Maldives

possess the moral compass,

the audacity to say, Stop! Please!

If Egypt, Jordan, UAE,

Morocco and Bahrain

Recognize Israel,

they can’t all be insane

The Arabs are not impotent,

their hands are just tied

Understand their predicament,

committed to truth they are, deep inside

Investments at home,

pressures from outside

Tourism is booming,

why have a dog in someone else’s fight

They are trying their best,

it’s not courage they lack

Sensitive issues involved,

please cut them some slack

Saudis were weighing in

to join the big game

When all hell broke loose,

what a shame

Rulers don’t care

if masses protest and resist

Knowing full well,

IDF’s transgressions they dismiss

It takes so much effort,

manufacturing this consent

On destroying their narrative,

why are you so hell-bent?

Don’t shift the paradigm,

try to disturb the zeitgeist

‘Tis no way to fix Bilad ash-Shaam,

they nonchalantly sliced and diced

Patience Palestinians,

America wants a just solution

It’s no easy task,

vetoing every UN resolution

Missiles and torpedoes

and warplanes for Israel

It’s war crimes they hide,

it’s injustices they conceal

Few are fortunate to experience

Levant’s only ‘democracy’

Supported and abetted

by Western hypocrisy

But a free Jewish homeland

just had to be built

To outsource the ‘problem’

to soothe European guilt

Hey shamed witnesses

of the appalling Holocaust,

You promised “Never again!”,

Boy! That didn’t last

Those who denied the Jews

dignity and equal rights

In their hatred of Palestine

have reached newer heights

Those who once claimed

that Blacks had no souls,

Are fabricating new stories

riddled with holes

Amazing how brazenly

they all let it slide

To all objective minds,

what is clearly apartheid

While Gaza is annihilated

through a calculated plot,

Analysts still debate

if it’s Genocide or not

Restrict their movement, bomb them,

lock them up in a cage,

Guess Israel is still the only victim,

if the oppressed display any rage

They don’t spare anyone,

the Hawks at ADL

Dare speak truth to power,

and they’ll raise up serious hell

But Neturei Karta,

those Guardians of the Gates

Cry out against injustice,

God’s covenant as their base

Institutions of critical thought,

these bastions of free speech

When confronted by students,

they don’t practice what they preach

Sham podiums

of de-colonialism

What compels you to sustain

Israeli exceptionalism?

How are some heinous acts

above all criticism?

What makes you conflate

BDS with anti-semitism

Reporters with legacy media

engage in fake news

Ignore journalistic integrity,

just care about more views

What security council?

What international laws?

All completely ineffectual

for the Palestinian cause

You rise up for freedom,

Oh, dear Filasteen!

They crush you each time,

these wretched shayateen

They rain on you bombs

and bring down white phosphorus

Your cries travel far,

tears fill up the Bosphorus

Too many terrorists,

amongst the civilians you hide

Use your own as shields,

claims the pro-Israeli side

You behead their babies,

humiliate their women

Net and Joe have evidence

you are animals, not men

Why can’t you just live

in your camps in peace?

Quit missing your groves

crying for your olive trees

Is it really that bad,

this settler colonialism?

My ancestors suffered fine

through British imperialism

Slow down. Why the great rush

to escape your occupation?

Help them refine Red Wolf,

put to good use their ammunition

You threaten their innocents,

they have the ‘right to defend’

In white supremacy,

they have a confidant and friend

Your fate is decided

in the halls of Pentagon

Noncompliance punished well

by Lockheed and Raytheon

You fail to recognize

your enemy’s illegal existence

whine about land theft, ethnic cleansing,

enough of this persistence

Is breaking free from oppression

worth all this trouble?

Accept the master

and embrace your refugee bubble

All the destruction and death

each resistance brings,

Is still not enough

to pull at our heartstrings

How much longer will you endure

this terrible pain?

What if this sacrifice and suffering

is all in vain?

The Zionists enjoy

unwavering supports

Not the least bit affected

by human rights reports

It’s you alone,

against God’s chosen ones

Just your brave daughters

and your valiant sons

Stop rebuking Sykes-Picot,

quit blaming Balfour

How could they possibly predict

the calamity in store

Or was it their intention

to pillage and devour all along?

To sow the seed of contention

between Salam and Shalom

The design to keep Ottoman lands

under British mandate,

Did not overtly mention

birth of a Jewish-only State

Intended to be a safe haven

for victims of Nazi hate

In a land without people,

for a people without a state

The Zionist agenda

overlooked the indigenous,

Conjecturing they would give up

and leave without a fuss

The fact that many still

believe lies so fabulous,

Speaks to their gullible minds,

it’s simply incredulous

If you are one of those

who go along with this nonsense

It’s time you brushed up

on your history, no offense

All those supporters

waiting merely for Armageddon

There is blood on your hands,

for all the fables you have spun

You don’t mind if they imprison,

kill, maim, and burn

If it helps hasten the day

Jesus Christ shall return

This is not what Eesa,

in his name, would accept

You are doing God no favor,

you people inept

If you don’t raise your voice even now,

you are complicit

If you do, there could be serious repercussions, that’s explicit

There is no time to waste,

no need to mince words

No excuse to stay neutral,

no reason to follow the herds

Persevere! Don’t despair,

Oh, guardians of Al Aqsa ❤️

Don’t ask for God’s wrath,

Oh followers of Musa

For those who suggest

peace is improbable in this land

The harmony of Muslim Spain,

they don’t fully understand

We are all children of God,

Hindu, Muslim, Christian, and Jew

Sikh, Buddhist, Tao

and yes Atheists too

Enough cruelties

for ephemeral gain,

Way too many

have already been slain

Stop all the bloodshed,

put an end to it now

If you really have the will,

you’ll figure out the how

Let mothers smile and children grow

Let Gaza breathe, let hope flow

Settlements in the West Bank

against the law, all need to go

Grant full citizenship,

with all liberties upheld

Allow the Right of Return,

that has been withheld

Release all the prisoners,

tear down all the fences

Fold away all the checkpoints,

no need for defences

Stop sponsoring wars,

hold the perpetrator accountable for all her offences

Feeling sorry for Gazans, after arming the other side

You deserve an Oscar for your unparalleled pretenses

Don’t pretend you love peace and equality,

you find them mere annoyances

Hide all you want behind diplomacy,

We are well aware of your unholy alliances

Lifeless bodies,

shattered limbs

Collapsed houses,

broken things

You pretend this is new,

forget the Nakba of 1948

What of the bottomless graveyard,

beneath the house you create

Determined Path, Defensive Shield,

Autumn Clouds, Summer Rains

War is war, brutal and violent,

doesn’t matter the fancy names

Mr. Biden, your time is nearing,

grow a backbone

Surely you have a conscience,

or is your heart merely a stone?

You permit the murder of journalists,

doctors and aid envoys

Let them shamelessly flatten hospitals,

and target fleeing convoys

Don’t brush this as a “conflict”

It’s an asymmetric war

Would David protect the helpless

Or would he side with the ‘Star’?

Palestinians are human too,

not deserving of this fate

If not even this,

tell me what would it take!?

For you to stand up,

point to the Israeli State

be a man of principle,

call a spade a spade

Related reading:

– Khutbah Notes: Palestine Solidarity

– Palestine: Victory Is Already Here!