Standing With Palestine: A Poem
Standing With Palestine
All out for Blue and Yellow,
fully behind Blue and White
Jingoes bolster every war,
reinforce every fight
With hollow words and status quo,
reassures President Joe
Futile thoughts and worthless prayers,
from Canada, sends Trudeau
Pardon France, it’s under attack
from hijabs and bedbugs
Spineless, most of EU
sends virtual hugs
Rushing to his side
for a prompt morale boost
Rishi stands with BiBi,
to calm an ego freshly bruised
Modi’s RSS makes light
of brutal subjugation
Already forgot British aggressions
against their own population?
Turkey flexes some muscle,
Iran shows some exasperation
Hezbollah, pundits claim,
adds to the growing detestation
Ireland and Columbia,
South Africa and Maldives
possess the moral compass,
the audacity to say, Stop! Please!
If Egypt, Jordan, UAE,
Morocco and Bahrain
Recognize Israel,
they can’t all be insane
The Arabs are not impotent,
their hands are just tied
Understand their predicament,
committed to truth they are, deep inside
Investments at home,
pressures from outside
Tourism is booming,
why have a dog in someone else’s fight
They are trying their best,
it’s not courage they lack
Sensitive issues involved,
please cut them some slack
Saudis were weighing in
to join the big game
When all hell broke loose,
what a shame
Rulers don’t care
if masses protest and resist
Knowing full well,
IDF’s transgressions they dismiss
It takes so much effort,
manufacturing this consent
On destroying their narrative,
why are you so hell-bent?
Don’t shift the paradigm,
try to disturb the zeitgeist
‘Tis no way to fix Bilad ash-Shaam,
they nonchalantly sliced and diced
Patience Palestinians,
America wants a just solution
It’s no easy task,
vetoing every UN resolution
Missiles and torpedoes
and warplanes for Israel
It’s war crimes they hide,
it’s injustices they conceal
Few are fortunate to experience
Levant’s only ‘democracy’
Supported and abetted
by Western hypocrisy
But a free Jewish homeland
just had to be built
To outsource the ‘problem’
to soothe European guilt
Hey shamed witnesses
of the appalling Holocaust,
You promised “Never again!”,
Boy! That didn’t last
Those who denied the Jews
dignity and equal rights
In their hatred of Palestine
have reached newer heights
Those who once claimed
that Blacks had no souls,
Are fabricating new stories
riddled with holes
Amazing how brazenly
they all let it slide
To all objective minds,
what is clearly apartheid
While Gaza is annihilated
through a calculated plot,
Analysts still debate
if it’s Genocide or not
Restrict their movement, bomb them,
lock them up in a cage,
Guess Israel is still the only victim,
if the oppressed display any rage
They don’t spare anyone,
the Hawks at ADL
Dare speak truth to power,
and they’ll raise up serious hell
But Neturei Karta,
those Guardians of the Gates
Cry out against injustice,
God’s covenant as their base
Institutions of critical thought,
these bastions of free speech
When confronted by students,
they don’t practice what they preach
Sham podiums
of de-colonialism
What compels you to sustain
Israeli exceptionalism?
How are some heinous acts
above all criticism?
What makes you conflate
BDS with anti-semitism
Reporters with legacy media
engage in fake news
Ignore journalistic integrity,
just care about more views
What security council?
What international laws?
All completely ineffectual
for the Palestinian cause
You rise up for freedom,
Oh, dear Filasteen!
They crush you each time,
these wretched shayateen
They rain on you bombs
and bring down white phosphorus
Your cries travel far,
tears fill up the Bosphorus
Too many terrorists,
amongst the civilians you hide
Use your own as shields,
claims the pro-Israeli side
You behead their babies,
humiliate their women
Net and Joe have evidence
you are animals, not men
Why can’t you just live
in your camps in peace?
Quit missing your groves
crying for your olive trees
Is it really that bad,
this settler colonialism?
My ancestors suffered fine
through British imperialism
Slow down. Why the great rush
to escape your occupation?
Help them refine Red Wolf,
put to good use their ammunition
You threaten their innocents,
they have the ‘right to defend’
In white supremacy,
they have a confidant and friend
Your fate is decided
in the halls of Pentagon
Noncompliance punished well
by Lockheed and Raytheon
You fail to recognize
your enemy’s illegal existence
whine about land theft, ethnic cleansing,
enough of this persistence
Is breaking free from oppression
worth all this trouble?
Accept the master
and embrace your refugee bubble
All the destruction and death
each resistance brings,
Is still not enough
to pull at our heartstrings
How much longer will you endure
this terrible pain?
What if this sacrifice and suffering
is all in vain?
The Zionists enjoy
unwavering supports
Not the least bit affected
by human rights reports
It’s you alone,
against God’s chosen ones
Just your brave daughters
and your valiant sons
Stop rebuking Sykes-Picot,
quit blaming Balfour
How could they possibly predict
the calamity in store
Or was it their intention
to pillage and devour all along?
To sow the seed of contention
between Salam and Shalom
The design to keep Ottoman lands
under British mandate,
Did not overtly mention
birth of a Jewish-only State
Intended to be a safe haven
for victims of Nazi hate
In a land without people,
for a people without a state
The Zionist agenda
overlooked the indigenous,
Conjecturing they would give up
and leave without a fuss
The fact that many still
believe lies so fabulous,
Speaks to their gullible minds,
it’s simply incredulous
If you are one of those
who go along with this nonsense
It’s time you brushed up
on your history, no offense
All those supporters
waiting merely for Armageddon
There is blood on your hands,
for all the fables you have spun
You don’t mind if they imprison,
kill, maim, and burn
If it helps hasten the day
Jesus Christ shall return
This is not what Eesa,
in his name, would accept
You are doing God no favor,
you people inept
If you don’t raise your voice even now,
you are complicit
If you do, there could be serious repercussions, that’s explicit
There is no time to waste,
no need to mince words
No excuse to stay neutral,
no reason to follow the herds
Persevere! Don’t despair,
Oh, guardians of Al Aqsa ❤️
Don’t ask for God’s wrath,
Oh followers of Musa
For those who suggest
peace is improbable in this land
The harmony of Muslim Spain,
they don’t fully understand
We are all children of God,
Hindu, Muslim, Christian, and Jew
Sikh, Buddhist, Tao
and yes Atheists too
Enough cruelties
for ephemeral gain,
Way too many
have already been slain
Stop all the bloodshed,
put an end to it now
If you really have the will,
you’ll figure out the how
Let mothers smile and children grow
Let Gaza breathe, let hope flow
Settlements in the West Bank
against the law, all need to go
Grant full citizenship,
with all liberties upheld
Allow the Right of Return,
that has been withheld
Release all the prisoners,
tear down all the fences
Fold away all the checkpoints,
no need for defences
Stop sponsoring wars,
hold the perpetrator accountable for all her offences
Feeling sorry for Gazans, after arming the other side
You deserve an Oscar for your unparalleled pretenses
Don’t pretend you love peace and equality,
you find them mere annoyances
Hide all you want behind diplomacy,
We are well aware of your unholy alliances
Lifeless bodies,
shattered limbs
Collapsed houses,
broken things
You pretend this is new,
forget the Nakba of 1948
What of the bottomless graveyard,
beneath the house you create
Determined Path, Defensive Shield,
Autumn Clouds, Summer Rains
War is war, brutal and violent,
doesn’t matter the fancy names
Mr. Biden, your time is nearing,
grow a backbone
Surely you have a conscience,
or is your heart merely a stone?
You permit the murder of journalists,
doctors and aid envoys
Let them shamelessly flatten hospitals,
and target fleeing convoys
Don’t brush this as a “conflict”
It’s an asymmetric war
Would David protect the helpless
Or would he side with the ‘Star’?
Palestinians are human too,
not deserving of this fate
If not even this,
tell me what would it take!?
For you to stand up,
point to the Israeli State
be a man of principle,
call a spade a spade
Amars
November 14, 2023 at 8:25 AM
Very accurate description of whats happening at the moment. Good job!!