[Podcast] Happily Ever After (Ep 3) | Are Muslim Marriages Doomed?

Disclaimer: This episode is not discussing abusive relationships. For anyone experiencing domestic abuse or intimate partner violence, please seek out the appropriate resources.

In this episode of the Happily Ever After mini-series, Zainab bint Younus asks marriage coach Megan Wyatt some big questions – with all the toxic discourse around marriage and relationships, are Muslim marriages doomed? Or do Muslim couples go through the same challenges as everyone else? And even more importantly… what are Muslim husbands and wives doing RIGHT in their marriages?

Tune into this episode for a holistic discussion on solutions and problems in the Muslim marriage discussion!

Megan Wyatt is a speaker, trainer, author, and personal development and relationship coach. She is perhaps best known for her website “Wives of Jannah,” which supports Muslim wives and couples in strengthening their marriages while building a bridge between our Islamic frameworks and modern developments in the field of personal development and relationship and marriage support.

