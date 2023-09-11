Structural Cohesion In The Quran [A Series]: Surah Al-Asr

This is a continuation of a series on the structure and organization of the Quran. The goal is to help the reader appreciate the amazing coherence of Allah’s word and dismantle the myth of the “random” and “unorganized” Quran.

سُورَة العَصر

Sūrat al-Asr

Sūrat al-Asr (Time Running Out) is one of the shortest suwar of the Quran, yet one of the densest in terms of meaning and guidance. The famous jurist, Imām Shāfi’ī, was recorded to have said that if the people only considered this sūrah, it alone would suffice them for their guidance.

In addition to its richness of content, it appears that the sūrah may be broken down and organized into a mirror structure:

A – I swear by time that is running out, (1) B – Indeed, everyone, without exception, is definitely in total loss, (2) C – Except for those who have believed C’ – and done righteous deeds B’ – and advised each other to truth A’ – and advised each other to patience. (3)

Connections

[A]/[A’] – Allah ﷻ begins with an oath which inspires the believers with a sense of urgency. Time is running out! We do not have long to implement good works and internalize faith. This is paired with the believers enjoining one another with the traits most associated with time; patience and perseverance (ṣabr).

[B]/[B’] – One emphasizes their statements when the audience may not believe them, so it is appropriate that the second āyah of Surah al-Asr, which is grammatically emphasized on multiple levels (this is more easily seen in the Arabic), is paired with the enjoinment to advise one another with the Truth. If there was ever a reason to emphasize a point, it would be with regard to the ultimate Truth.

[C]/[C’] – At the center lie two key attributes of the believers; belief and righteous actions. These two are paired together throughout the Quran to emphasize their important relationship. Good actions will not benefit us without proper belief.

And Allah ﷻ knows best.

And Allah ﷻ knows best.

