Structural Cohesion In The Quran [A Series]: Surah Al Ikhlas

This is a continuation of a series on the structure and organization of the Quran. The goal is to help the reader appreciate the amazing coherence of Allah’s word and dismantle the myth of the “random” and “unorganized” Quran.

سُورَة الإِخلَاص

Sūrat al-Ikhlāṣ

Sūrat al-Ikhlāṣ (Sincerity) is one of the most oft-recited suwar in the Quran by Muslims around the world. Though it is one of the shortest suwar, its contents succinctly summarize the uncompromising monotheism of Islam. It was revealed while the Messenger ﷺ was still in Makkah.

Sūrat al-Ikhlāṣ appears to have two probable structures. From one angle, it may be organized into a ring structure as follows:

A – Say, “The truth is that Allah is Uniquely One. (1) B – Allah is needed by all, needing none. (2) C – He does not give birth, (3a) C’ – nor was He given birth to. (3b) B’ – And equal to Him has never been (4a) A’ – any one.” (4b)

CONNECTIONS

[A]/[A’] – The sūrah begins with the central call of Islam; Allah ﷻ is “One”, unique in His singularity. This is in contrast to the lowercase “one” being referenced at the end of the sūrah who is simply one of many lesser beings.

[B]/[B’] – Following the declaration of monotheism, Allah ﷻ informs us that He is needed by all, while at the same time, needing no one else. Unlike Allah ﷻ, all of creation can never be equal to Him with our deficiencies and needs.

[C]/[C’] – Finally, the sūrah centers on an important theological point in that Allah ﷻ never has, and never will, take part in any type of reproductive process. This furthers the points made in the outer sections as this makes Him unique to all living creatures, without comparison. He requires no parent, nor does He require an heir to come after Him.

However, if we look at the sūrah another way, we find an alternative structure.

D – Say, “The truth is that Allah is Uniquely One. (1) E – Allah, the Eternal. (2) F – He does not give birth, (3a) E’ – nor was He given birth to. (3b) D’ – And equal to Him has never been anyone.” (3)

CONNECTIONS

[D]/[D’] – The sūrah begins by declaring Allah’s complete oneness and uniqueness. One might ask, “Are there others like Him, equally unique in their own right?” to which Allah ﷻ responds in the negative with the last āyah.

[E]/[E’] – The second āyah deals with Allah ﷻ being eternal in the future. One might ask, “What about the past? Our souls also live on forever from the point of our creation.” To which Allah ﷻ responds with the second half of the third āyah. He has no beginning, and thus is eternal in the past as well.

[F] – The center is a succinct summary of both outer sections. Unlike all His creation, Allah ﷻ does not need a creator nor something to succeed Him as we do. This makes Him unique from all that is created and emphasizes His eternal being.

And Allah ﷻ knows best.

[If the study of the Quran’s structure interests you, please check out Heavenly Order for many more examples of the Quran’s amazing organization and coherence.]

