[Podcast] Man 2 Man: Beast Mode – Spiritual Preparation For Ramadan
Ramadan is around the corner! The Man 2 Man podcast show is here with a special episode for Muslim men on how to spiritually prepare for Ramadan; balancing personal worship, family responsibilities, and pursuing the best of Deen and Dunya. Irtiza Hasan and Dr. Yusuf Shere have an honest discussion about practical tips and inspiring aspirations for Muslim men this Ramadan.
Dr Yusuf Shere is a Periodontist and Professor of Dental Implant Surgery from Houston, Texas. He is a Graduate in Islamic Studies from American Open University and continues to study with numerous scholars in the US and abroad. Dr Shere is the former President of CAIR Texas and presently on the Board of Directors for Masjid Tawheed with Imam Zaid Shakir, Imam Siraj Wahhaj and Imam Qasim Khan.
Salima
March 14, 2023 at 7:51 PM
اسلام عليكم٬
i recently started following u guys and i never regretted it even for a second,thank you so much for all the good things you guys are doing for us,i am not old enough to have an account to donate,but i will try my best to get you more followers,may Allah (swa)reward u guys,thank you