Connect with us

#Islam

[Podcast] Man 2 Man: Beast Mode – Spiritual Preparation For Ramadan

Published

Ramadan is around the corner! The Man 2 Man podcast show is here with a special episode for Muslim men on how to spiritually prepare for Ramadan; balancing personal worship, family responsibilities, and pursuing the best of Deen and Dunya. Irtiza Hasan and Dr. Yusuf Shere have an honest discussion about practical tips and inspiring aspirations for Muslim men this Ramadan.

 

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Dr Yusuf Shere is a Periodontist and Professor of Dental Implant Surgery from Houston, Texas. He is a Graduate in Islamic Studies from American Open University and continues to study with numerous scholars in the US and abroad. Dr Shere is the former President of CAIR Texas and presently on the Board of Directors for Masjid Tawheed with Imam Zaid Shakir, Imam Siraj Wahhaj and Imam Qasim Khan.

 

Related:

[Podcast] Vulnerable Sinners vs Arrogant Saints | Sh. Abdullah Ayaz Mullanee

Podcast: Ramadan Reset | Shaykh Aleaddin Elbakri

Share76
Tweet4
WhatsApp
Reddit
80 Shares
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related Topics:

Irtiza Hasan has a professional background in HR management and an extensive da’wah background: he was a founding manager and board member for AlMaghrib Institute founding Manager and board member, a volunteer with Texas Dawah Convention, ICNA Houston, Islamic Relief and MIST over the years. He is currently on Salaam Reentry Board, helping incarcerated Muslims transition and acclimatize back into society once they are released.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Salima

    March 14, 2023 at 7:51 PM

    اسلام عليكم٬
    i recently started following u guys and i never regretted it even for a second,thank you so much for all the good things you guys are doing for us,i am not old enough to have an account to donate,but i will try my best to get you more followers,may Allah (swa)reward u guys,thank you

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox

Sign up below to get started

Trending