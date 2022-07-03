“A US Soldier Reminded Me Of Allah And Made Me Pray!”

In this episode, Moazzam Begg explores one of his lowest points in Guantanamo. While he slowly fell into depression, Allah sent His mercy through the most unlikely people to remind him of his strength, and reignite his faith and resolve.

[As part of the MuslimMatters x CAGE Dhul Hijjah Activism Drive: Close Guantanamo, we bring you a series, Guantanamo Memories, of stories from behind bars.]

In times of need, Allah, through His immense Mercy, sends to us signs to bring us back to Him. On one occasion it was the US soldiers who actually reminded me of my duty to Allah.

During a particularly difficult time in isolation I became weak in performing my prayers. I’d had no contact with another Muslim at all for two years. A soldier who watched over me seemed to have noticed this also.He may have seen other prisoners in Guantanamo who far excelled me in worship and reciting the Quran.

He asked me: “Why aren’t you praying?”

It took his simple words to wake me up out of my depression. This was surely from the mercy of Allah.

Another time, a soldier, a Southern Baptist, said to me that when afflicted by a calamity people often complain, “Why me O Lord?”

But he said: “Maybe they need to say, “Why not me O Lord?” when they are living a life of ease.”

He was not a Muslim and even attempted to convert me to Christianity. His words however, resonated deeply with me.

The Messenger of Allah told us: “Surely, Allah brings success to this religion even with assistance of the fajir (disobedient).”

Sometimes help can come from the most unlikely of places. And for me, it came at a time when I was in most need of it.

It reminded of the verses in Surah Ankabut when Allah says:

“Do the people think that they will be left to say, ‘We believe’ and they will not be put to the test?”

My test in Guantanamo may have come to an end but for many others it’s still ongoing.

