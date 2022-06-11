#Culture
Go Easy On Yourself Habibti: A Spoken Word Poem
did you hear the news?
the blood flowed and she was handed a hijab
wash the stains, cover the head, hide the chest
it’s a haemorrhage of her childhood.
listen, there is blood on the streets too.
it’s not hers. bodies lie in plain sight.
how will she wash these stains?
rainwater returns to the beds of roses.
she’s Trending, it’s all over the news
it’s all over
sister, you’re no longer
part of the hood. you took it off
and here i Unfollow you. this vlog
i Dislike.
you think she got the Makki years,
you think it’s easy for her to testify to tawhid
but wasn’t it always: here! wear this, fix that, do it, pray now, question later, answer never.
the mothers of believers, the earliest sisters
got the years needed to adopt a behaviour.
when we’re not Trending on twitter for being dead
or the alleged cause of death,
most of us are working or helping someone else work paycheque to paycheque.
God said the night was made for resting
but the world said there is no rest for the one on the night shift.
angels gather when she speaks of God,
what harm can harm her when she is witnessed?
rainwater evaporates like a textbook lesson. the sun is ablaze and a barren field blossoms. look, it’s a storm of sunflowers.
she picks up a letter she’s written to God.
I’m excited for us to meet, ya Rabb.
the mountains she loves turn to dust.
the sky opens into gates. a trumpet blows, and Israfil exhales.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Related reading:
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Go Easy On Yourself Habibti: A Spoken Word Poem
The Unsung Heroines Of Islamic History
All That is In The Heavens [Part I]: Outnumbered, But Not Outgunned
Podcast: The Jinn In The Clock & Other Tales | Muslim Bookstagram
Spiritual Abuse In The Sufi Order Headed By Shaykh Nuh Keller
Spiritual Abuse In The Sufi Order Headed By Shaykh Nuh Keller
Global Islamophobia And The Buffalo Terrorist
7 Reasons Why Downton Abbey Feels Totally Muslim
ShaykhaTalk: Female Scholarship Or Feminism?
Speaking Truth To Oppression: Shireen Abu Akleh
Small Deeds Massive Rewards : Light On The Tongue, Heavy On The Scales
Best Ramadan Ever: Sunnah of Eid
Small Deeds Massive Rewards : Pray When Everyone Is Asleep
Best Ramadan Ever: Bringing Joy To Others
Small Deeds Massive Rewards : Save Yourself From The Fire Even If By Half A Date
MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox
Sign up below to get started
Trending
-
#Society5 days ago
Spiritual Abuse In The Sufi Order Headed By Shaykh Nuh Keller
-
#Islam2 weeks ago
Celebrity Shaykh Worship: How Not To Be A Groupie
-
#Islam2 weeks ago
From The Chaplain’s Desk: Empowering Yourself To Seek Allah’s Forgiveness
-
#Culture1 week ago
Book Review: Islam And The Arab Revolutions