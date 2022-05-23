#Life
Audio Article: The Mistake Mothers Of Single Daughters Make
There’s a mistake that many mothers of single daughters on the marriage market make: pressuring their daughters to change essential parts of themselves for the sake of finding a husband. With marriage season upon us once again, this can be a very difficult time for all the single ladies out there – and also their well-meaning mothers. Tensions may be rising as you attend summer weddings, so before you get carried away with finding and fixing whatever is “wrong” with your daughter, please take a pause. Read this open letter I wrote to all the mothers out there with single daughters looking to get married, or listen to it here (podcast player below.)
The most important thing to remember is that getting your daughter married isn’t the end goal – your daughter being successful in her marriage is.
Truth
May 23, 2022 at 11:20 AM
For all those wonderful ladies who think men
should share household duties equally, privileges are awarded according to responsibility. Men are in the roles of providers, which is why a jobless man is considered a nobody but a jobless woman is a homemaker, and she can rely on her husband’s income. This is the reason the majority of suicides, heart attacks, homeless, workplace deaths are men. This is why a man is asked about his job, salary, car, house, at the time of marriage. Women cannot have it both ways. Also, at the end you ask mothers not to tell their daughters to lose weight. Why should a woman not lose weight before marriage? If a man must have a great job, nice car, his own house, good personality, must be tall, handsome, charming, etc. then the least a woman can do is lose some weight.