Best Ramadan Ever: Laylatul Qadr

Prepare for your ‘Best Ramadan Ever!’ with this video series from Shaykh Yahya Ibrahim! Tonight’s video is on Laylatul Qadr, also known as the Night of Power when the Quran was first revelealed.

Shaykh Yahya Ibrahim describes the beautiful gift of Laylatul Qadr and how the Prophet used to search for it in the last ten nights of Ramadan.

