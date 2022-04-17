Small Deeds, Massive Rewards : Virtues Of Reciting Ayat ul Kursi After Salah

In this 30-part video series, Shaykh Yahya will guide us through the entire month of Ramadan, on how we can incorporate simple but immensely beneficial deeds into our own lives, with the aim of getting to a higher spiritual station with Allah inshaAllah.

In this episode, Shaykh Yahya explains why it’s so important to include Ayat-ul-Kursi into our post-Salah routine.