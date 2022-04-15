Ramadan Rulings For Women [Part III] : Clarifications & Conclusion

Shaykha Aysha Wazwaz’s series on fiqh of fasting for women rounds off with this final video! In this class, Sh Aysha discusses rulings related to intercourse during Ramadan, masturbation, nose drops, ear drops, traveling, and reasons for differences of opinions between scholars. This series of Ramadan rulings for women is a valuable resource to share with others to benefit!

