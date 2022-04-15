Another Nightmare Ramadan For Refugees

A Nightmare Ramadan

As Muslims around the world enter the month of Ramadan with fervor and excitement, displaced and refugee families prepare to experience either their first, or maybe another Ramadan, in hardship. Forcible displacement due to persecution, conflict, violence, and human rights violations have devastated the lives of 84 million people. A total of 68% of refugees originate from five countries of which three are of Islamic origin. Syrian, Afghan, and Rohingya refugees make up the list of top three groups of refugees. For many families the trauma of what they have left behind follows them as they struggle to survive in their current environments.

Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) invites you to share your plate with refugees this Ramadan! Ramadan can be extremely challenging for these families who already struggle with food insecurities. HHRD’s Global Ramadan Food Program provides food packages with nourishing essentials for a family for up to 15 days. Securing a meal can be a heartbreaking task for parents and guardians. When you donate $100 for food packages, 2 families receive essential items such as lentils, flour, rice, oil, tea and more. This allows them to not only enjoy nourishing meals, but also the opportunity to fast during the blessed month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is more than filling one’s own plate; when you share your plate you feed your soul. The Prophet said, “Whoever feeds a person breaking his fast will earn the same reward as him, without anything being lessened from the reward of the fasting person.” [Tirmidhi]

Doubling the reward of your fast during the blessed month is an opportunity that should not be missed.

Ramadan for Refugees

Afghanistan faces one of the world’s most complex and prolonged humanitarian emergencies, characterized by escalating armed conflict, displacement, and natural disasters. Food insecurity, forced displacement, low access to health services, and poor access to water and sanitation have also led to a sharp decline in the nutritional status of children. The unemployment rate continues to increase creating a difficult situation for Afghans in need of essentials. Now more than ever they need our help. Ramadan is the month of giving; help feed a family in need.

Syrian refugees have crossed a decade of refuge in neighboring countries as their dream of returning home fades. HHRD’s Middle East North Africa (MENA) office in Jordan has provided humanitarian assistance to roughly 1 million Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey since 2012. Generations are being born into this continuous struggle; we must ensure their lives are better than their parents.

Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh is home to an estimated 1 million Rohingya Refugees living in 35 refugee camps, making it one of the densest camps in the world. Weather conditions, lack of shelter, food, and medical assistance, are all factors to a lifetime of struggle and difficulty. Help them feel the Ramadan spirit by gifting the food package.

Transform Ramadan for Refugees Today

HHRD strives to address the problem of cyclical poverty, food and water insecurity, child negligence, limited healthcare access, lack of opportunities for women, and much more. With close to two decades of service, HHRD is recognized as a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class and religion since its incorporation in 1998.

This Ramadan, ensure no one goes hungry by sharing your plate with those in need. Providing a helping hand for a hopeful heart during the most blessed time of the year. Donate a food package today.

