Podcast: Muslim Women’s Spirituality In Ramadan
Muslim women’s spirituality in Ramadan is a topic that never grows old! Why do we only talk about parenting in Ramadan when it has to do with mothers? What are fathers’ roles in training their kids in Ramadan? How can Muslim women stay spiritually connected in Ramadan while going through menstruation or PMDD? And do we really have to accept all those iftaar invitations?
Zainab bint Younus, Ustadha Aisha Hussain Rasheed, and Ustadha Faria Alam tackle these common themes about Muslim women’s spirituality in Ramadan and more in the latest episode of the MuslimMatters podcast!
Ustadha Aisha Hussain Rasheed has a bachelor’s degree in Fiqh and Usul Al-Fiqh at the International Islamic University Malaysia, and is a student of Shaykh Muhammad Akram Nadwi. She recently completed Shahadah Alimiyyah under his tutelage at Al-Salam Institute.
Ustadha Faria Alam has a BA in Education Studies and Masters in Literacy Development and difficulties from UCL. She is currently an Alimiyyah student at Al-Salam Institute and been a student of Sh Akram Nadwi since 2013. She is also a director at Al-Hidaayah International school, Bangladesh. She holds an ijaazah in Hafs riwayah and is currently working on the ten riwayaat.
