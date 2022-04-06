Al-Wahhab And The Gift Of Ramadan

Ramadan has arrived: a beautiful gift given to us by the Greatest of all Bestowers. How does Allah’s Name al-Wahhab connect us with the gift of Ramadan?

A Gift for You

We all get busy, sometimes to the degree that we neglect our most important relationships. The time we have with loved ones is rushed and distracted. We may feel distant, with an underlying guilt for not prioritizing what is important.

Now imagine in the midst of this, when you have been too busy for someone whom you love and has done so much for you, you receive a gift from them; a special gift that rejuvenates your relationship, reminds you of what is truly important, and gives you the energy you need to tackle your responsibilities.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

How would you feel when receiving this gift? More importantly, how would you feel about the one giving you this much-needed endowment?

Allah is far above any analogy, yet this example can help us to understand, at a human level, His blessed name, al-Wahhāb, the Bestower. Hibah in Arabic is a gift; something that one is given without exchange (i.e it is not something that you bought or worked for). Al-Wahhāb, from the same root, is the One who gives His servants gifts – constantly, both subtle and overt gifts, grand ones and more seemingly modest ones. A gift is given to the deserving and the undeserving, and to those who ask and those who forget to ask.

The gift tells us something profound about the Giver, and our relationship with Him, because why would one bestow a gift? Gifts from people can sometimes be for self-serving interests or out of a feeling of obligation (birthday gifts or housewarming presents, for example). But when we speak of Allah , He the Lord, the Most High, the Self-Sufficient – He is not obligated to give, nor does He gain anything from us by His giving. Selfless gifts are given to those we care about, to those who are far to bring them close again, and to those we love.

And the best gift comes from al-Wahhāb, who know us most intimately, knows what we need and what would be good for us. When al-Wahhāb gives a gift, it is always beneficial in this world and the next.

Ramadan and al-Wahhāb

Ramadan is a gift from Allah to His people. It is not something that we earned; rather it is a gift from al-Wahhāb – a month of opportunities for spiritual growth, elevation, countless rewards, turning back, and even starting anew. It is a month of reset and centering, after eleven months of distractions. And the best way to appreciate the gifts of al-Wahhāb is to make the most of these blessings in a way that He loves.

The Prophet ﷺ told us that, “When the month of Ramadan begins, the gates of the heaven are opened, the gates of Hellfire are closed, and the devils are chained.” [Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 1899]

Al-Wahhāb, who created us and understands our psychology most intimately, makes the road back to Him easy. We can compare the blessing of Ramadan to someone presenting us with a huge store filled with presents. They then ask us to enter and carry as many of them back with us as we want. The gift is there, and all we need to do is step in.

Allah bestows Ramadan for those of us who have been far, and need encouragement to return. The Prophet ﷺ said, “Whoever fasts the month of Ramadan due to faith and seeking reward, his previous sins will be forgiven.” [Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 1901]

He gifts Ramadan to those of us who are tired, and need respite in Him. The Prophet ﷺ said, “Verily, Allah has people He redeems in every day and night of Ramadan. Every servant among them has a supplication that will be answered.” [Musnad Aḥmad 7443]

Al-Wahhāb gives Ramadan for those among us who are ambitious and excited, ready to invest further in our Hereafter. The Prophet ﷺ said about Ramadan, “A heavenly caller announces: O seeker of good, come near! O seeker of evil, stop short! Allah will save them from the Hellfire and that is during every night of Ramadan.” [Sunan al-Tirmidhī 682] Allah also says, reminding us of His infinite blessings,

“Or do they have the depositories of the mercy of your Lord, the Exalted in Might, the Bestower?” [Surah Şād:9]

It is a gift for those of us who have forgotten, and haven’t even noticed. Allah says,

“The month of Ramadan in which the Quran was revealed as guidance for people and clear proofs of guidance and criterion. Whoever reaches the month, let him fast during it. Whoever is ill or on a journey, then fast an equal number of other days. Allah intends for you ease and does not intend for you hardship, and He intends for you to complete the period and to glorify Allah for that to which He has guided you, that perhaps you will be grateful.” [Surah al-Baqarah:185]

Ramadan is a gift for every single person who is able to reach it. It is al-Wahhab’s gift to you.

Ramadan and You

Wherever you are, remember that your relationship with al-Wahhāb is an intimate one. You too are a recipient of God’s gifts in every moment. Simply ponder over the good that you have, that you did not work for: from unexpected opportunities and someone paying for your coffee, to the greater gifts of our faith, faculties, and loved ones. And Ramadan is His gift to you, helping you to reap everlasting benefits, no matter how far you are. It is your opportunity to return, to the One who gifts us to remind us that we have a Lord who blesses us.

Related reading:

– Ma’arifah: Being Acquainted with Allah