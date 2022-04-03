The MuslimMatters Mini Planner And Qur’an Journal

This Ramadan, MuslimMatters has a special gift for all of our readers!

MuslimMatters’ contributor Kate-Bridges Lyman of DhikrSticker has designed a mini Ramadan planner and Qur’an journal, for free download and use, just for you!

MM X DhikrSticker Planner

The MM Planner features a fasting tracker for each day, a Qur’an reading plan to fill in with your personal goals, salah and habit trackers, and a daily schedule and reflection sheet to plan out each day!

Mini Qur’an Journal

The mini Qur’ān Journal provides an introduction page to provide a foundation for your Qur’an reflections, and a template for every surah.

Not for profit or individual resale.

We hope you benefit greatly from this, and that Allah accepts all of our efforts towards understanding and implementing His Words, ameen!

