Welcome to the ‘Small Deeds, Massive Rewards’ series with MuslimMatters and Shaykh Yahya Ibrahim!

In this 30-part video series, Shaykh Yahya will guide us through the entire month of Ramadan, on how we can incorporate simple but immensely beneficial deeds into our own lives, with the aim of getting to a higher spiritual station with Allah inshaAllah.

In the first episode ‘Importance of Dhikr,’ Shaykh Yahya highlights how we can reap the immense rewards that come with the rememberance of Allah .