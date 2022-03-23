Podcast: Lost & Found at Guantanamo Bay with Mansoor Adayfi

In this very special episode of the MuslimMatters podcast, Zainab bint Younus speaks to Mansoor Adayfi: former Guantanamo Bay detainee and author of “Don’t Forget Us Here: Lost and Found at Guantanamo,” his memoir and winner of the 2021 Muslim Bookstagram Awards. Brother Mansoor speaks with grace and compassion even as he describes the horrors he experienced as a victim of the American government’s illegal imprisonment and torture of Muslim men in Guantanamo Bay.

Purchase brother Mansoor’s book here, and read more about his experiences post-release here.

