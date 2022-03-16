#Islam
Ramadan Prep: Welcome To The Best Ramadan Ever!
Welcome to Ramadan Prep – for the Best Ramadan Ever – with MuslimMatters.org and Shaykh Yahya Ibrahim!
In this exclusive series, Shaykh Yahya will guide us through the philosophy of fasting, understanding the richness of fasting in accordance to the Sunnah of the Prophet , and going through the fiqh of fasting. Join us as we prepare for the best Ramadan ever!
