Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 30

Āyah 30

قُلۡ أَرَءَیۡتُمۡ إِنۡ أَصۡبَحَ مَاۤؤُكُمۡ غَوۡرࣰا فَمَن یَأۡتِیكُم بِمَاۤءࣲ مَّعِینِۭ

(My Prophet,) Say: “Just think and ask yourself: If out of nowhere, all the water you had just, all of a sudden, vanished and sunk into the depths of the earth, is there anyone else you can think of that can bring all of you a stream of following water back?”

Allāh tells the Prophet ﷺ to end this discussion with another question. Always having them think critically and about the whole around them. And even about something so fundamental to human life like water. If all your water went away, who’s going to get it?

Just think, ask yourselves this last hypothetical question for now. If all your water was just gone, and just sunk and vanished into the earth, and you had no way of getting it back, who’s going to bring you that water back as fresh flowing water?

And no, there’s no rain, no seas, no oceans, no wells, no rivers, no ponds, no water tanks. What, you’re going to literally make your water by splitting or fusing atoms? Yeah right.

Even the most simple and basic things that we take for granted, like water, are so important and precious to our lives and the entire globe. We have to be grateful, thankful, and appreciate God for every single blessing.

May Allāh ﷻ accept our study of this sūrah. May He ﷻ make it a protector, shield, and barrier for us from the punishment of the grave. May He ﷻ allow us to memorize this sūrah, recite it with ease, and with attentiveness. May He ﷻ allow us to understand its words, meanings, lessons, and continue opening doors of deeper benefits from this sūrah.

قُلۡ أَرَءَیۡتُمۡ

Say

Just think, ask yourselves this hypothetical

إِنۡ أَصۡبَحَ مَاۤؤُكُمۡ غَوۡرࣰا

If all your water was just gone

Sunk and vanished into the earth

You had no way of getting it back

No rain, no seas, no oceans, no wells, no rivers, no ponds, no water tanks What, you’re going to make water?



فَمَن یَأۡتِیكُم بِمَاۤءࣲ مَّعِینِۭ

Who do you think, who else is there, do you know anyone

That can bring you back water?

Water is fresh, and flowing?

Mic drop Of course not



Takeaways: