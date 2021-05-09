Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 28

Āyah 28

قُلۡ أَرَءَیۡتُمۡ إِنۡ أَهۡلَكَنِیَ ٱللَّهُ وَمَن مَّعِیَ أَوۡ رَحِمَنَا فَمَن یُجِیرُ ٱلۡكَـٰفِرِینَ مِنۡ عَذَابٍ أَلِیمࣲ

(My Prophet,) Say (to the disbelievers): “Just think – ask yourself: Whether God chooses to kill me and my followers or He decides to be gentle, loving, and merciful with us — then still, who do you think is going to help save and protect the disbelievers from an agonizing painful punishment?”

Allāh tells the Prophet ﷺ to add to his response against them. Take the Prophet ﷺ out of the picture — how does that help the fate of you disbelievers?

Help Us End Ramadan with 1000 Supporters! Alhamdulillah, we're at 900 supporters. Help us get to 1000 supporters before Ramadan ends. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

A hypothetical question is asked, if Allāh , God decided to kill me and those with me, my followers, my ṣaḥābah, to remove us, and destroy us — since all of you want me dead anyways, does that change anything? Or if He, Allāh , decided to instead be gentle, merciful, and loving towards us and show us and bless us with His Mercy, does that also have an impact on your fate? … The answer is no.

What Allāh does to us is totally His decision. He gives life and death. He makes this hard and easy for people. Having an easy life or a hard life is God testing us, and our job is to take the test and pass the test by responding to the difficulties in the best way, and by doing what is good.

We take protection in and with Allāh from struggles in this life and the next. And we hope for the shafāʿah of our Prophet ﷺ, angels, pious people, good places so that Allāh shows us extra love, care, mercy, and forgiveness of the Day of Judgement.

قُلۡ أَرَءَیۡتُمۡ

Say

Just think, ask yourselves this hypothetical

إِنۡ أَهۡلَكَنِیَ ٱللَّهُ وَمَن مَّعِیَ أَوۡ رَحِمَنَا

If Allāh , God

, God Decided to kill my and those with me, my followers, my ṣaḥābah To remove us, destroy us Since all of you want me dead anyways

Or if He, Allāh , decided to instead be gentle, merciful, and loving towards us Show us and bless us with His Mercy

, decided to instead be gentle, merciful, and loving towards us

فَمَن یُجِیرُ ٱلۡكَـٰفِرِینَ مِنۡ عَذَابٍ أَلِیمࣲ

How does that help you?

Who else is going to be there, Is anyone else going to come to

Help, save, protect, defend, speak up for you

The disbelievers

From getting a painful, agonizing torment and punishment? It doesn’t at all I (Muḥammad), am not the problem You all need to fix yourself



Takeaways: