Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 27

Āyah 27

فَلَمَّا رَأَوۡهُ زُلۡفَةࣰ سِیۤـَٔتۡ وُجُوهُ ٱلَّذِینَ كَفَرُوا۟ وَقِیلَ هَـٰذَا ٱلَّذِی كُنتُم بِهِۦ تَدَّعُونَ

But when they actually see it up close and approaching, the faces of those who disbelieved be grieved, pained, troubled. And it will be said to them, “This is exactly what you were hoping and asking for!”

They denied God’s Signs and Favors. They mockingly asked when is this “punishment”? Now they see it, and Allāh ﷻ describes what will happen. — Allāh mentions it in the past tense ➝ it is so matter of fact and predictable that God says it like it already happened.

Help Us End Ramadan with 1000 Supporters! Alhamdulillah, we're at 900 supporters. Help us get to 1000 supporters before Ramadan ends. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Fast forward and now the disbelievers are seeing the very thing they asked to befall them. They see it before them. It’s right there, near, approaching. There’s no escape. It wasn’t a lie, or a hoax, or a joke. It’s here and it’s for real. And at that sight, they realize that they have no chance. Everything else they were told about: deeds, belief, heaven and hell, punishment, scales — it’s all real.

They cannot help but immediately change moods. The pain, sorrow, torment, trouble, darkness, gloom clouds over their faces. There is nothing but ruin and worry in their eyes. They’re done for and they know it.

And now it’s time for them to be mocked. They were the mockers in this world. Now they get a taste of their own medicine. But not just a taste, but magnitudes more. “Isn’t this what you were asking for?” It’s as if, when God, or the Angels, or the Prophets, when they see the faces of the disbelievers, they mock them saying “Wait, why do you look sad? You asked for this!”

Let us never doubt what God has told us is bound to occur.

فَلَمَّا رَأَوۡهُ زُلۡفَةࣰ

When they actually saw it

Saw the punishment, the Day of Judgement

Up close, right there, near, close, approaching, immediately before them

سِیۤـَٔتۡ وُجُوهُ ٱلَّذِینَ كَفَرُوا۟

The faces of those who disbelieved Everyone God has been just telling us about

Their faces will sīʾa Be afflicted, pained, sorry, tormented, troubled, darkened, gloomy Ruined, worries

The face you make when you thought something bad wasn’t going to happen But it did happen right before your eyes



وَقِیلَ هَـٰذَا ٱلَّذِی كُنتُم بِهِۦ تَدَّعُونَ

It’s said to them: God, Angels, Believers

This right here, this punishment, this Day of Judgement

Isn’t this exactly what you kept wanting, asking for, making “duʿāʾ” for? Saying “when is it?” or “bring it on” or “hurry up with the punishment!”



Takeaways: