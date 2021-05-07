Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 26

Āyah 26

قُلۡ إِنَّمَا ٱلۡعِلۡمُ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ وَإِنَّمَاۤ أَنَا۠ نَذِیرࣱ مُّبِینࣱ

(My Prophet,) Say: “That information is exclusively with Allāh. And I am only a clear warner.”

Allāh tells the Prophet ﷺ to respond to their question “When is the Day of Judgement?” The answer? No one knows except Allāh . The Prophet Muḥammad ﷺ doesn’t know. The Angels don’t know. No one but God knows. So you can’t slack off until the last minute – because you don’t know when that will be.

This reasserts that the author of this divine book is God. And that the Prophet Muḥammad ﷺ is a human messenger sent to guide and warn. He doesn’t decide who believes or doesn’t. His role is to preach. Our Prophet ﷺ did his best to preach, teach, guide, warn, and remind humanity. We should appreciate his efforts; we ask Allāh to bless, protect, honor, and compliment our beloved messenger Muḥammad .

Lastly, the details of the Day of Judgement are known only to God. And He also knows everything else. Nothing we do, think, or feel is hidden from Him. So let’s ask ourselves: do my actions change knowing that Allāh knows everything I do?

إِنَّمَا ٱلۡعِلۡمُ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ

The knowledge, that information

The timing/details about when the punishment and Day of Judgement will occur

Is with Allāh exclusively No one else knows, or even has access or insight into that information

exclusively

وَإِنَّمَاۤ أَنَا۠ نَذِیرࣱ مُّبِینࣱ

I am only, I am nothing but

A clear warner

Giving a clear warning

My only task and duty is to clearly and succinctly inform you of the warning

I am not responsible or even aware about who will be punished or when

Takeaways: