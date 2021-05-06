Ramadan
Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 25
Āyah 25
وَیَقُولُونَ مَتَىٰ هَـٰذَا ٱلۡوَعۡدُ إِن كُنتُمۡ صَـٰدِقِینَ
And they say and mockingly ask, “If you’re actually telling the truth, then when is this promise, this threat actually going to happen?”
Allāh quotes their response to all of these questions. “Yeah yeah, sooo…” They don’t have a response to any of the previous questions. They gave pathetic answers, or had no response, or refuted themselves. So now the disbelievers try and take control, “bring it on if you’re for real.”
Help Us End Ramadan with 1000 Supporters!
Alhamdulillah, we're at 900 supporters. Help us get to 1000 supporters before Ramadan ends. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Little do they know that (a) that’s not what God has in store for them, and (b) they wouldn’t stand a chance against God’s Wrath.
This also serves as a reminder for ourselves. Never become arrogant. Never make crazy challenges. Never mock God, His Book, or His Prophet ﷺ. And never mockingly ask about things either.
As for the promised threat, it is either punishment, the day of judgement, or both. And as believers, we should be doing our part to ensure we are saved from God’s punishment, and work towards being successful on the Day of Judgement.
مَتَىٰ هَـٰذَا ٱلۡوَعۡدُ
- When is this waʿd?
- Promise, threat
- Punishment, Day of Judgement
- You keep warning us, well where is it?
- When is it going to happen?
إِن كُنتُمۡ صَـٰدِقِینَ
- If you’re truthful
- They ask this mockingly
Takeaways:
- Never speak mockingly of Allāh , The Qurʾān, Islām, The Prophet ﷺ
- Be from those people who are truthful and speak the truth
- Never forget that the Day of Judgement is coming
- So prepare for it
Help Us End Ramadan with 1000 Supporters!
Alhamdulillah, we're at 900 supporters. Help us get to 1000 supporters before Ramadan ends. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Ramadan Video Series
Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 25
Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 24
Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 23
Ramadan Must-Have Books For Kids
Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 22
How To Respond To Suicide In Muslim Communities
Hijab In The White House
Ramadan Prep 2021 Day 7 | Shaykh Yasir Qadhi
Day of the Dogs, Part 21: The Eternal Life
Our Deen: A Fading Garment?
Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 25
Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 24
Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 23
Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 22
Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 21
MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox
Sign up below to get started
فضل ليلة القدر
May 7, 2021 at 1:55 AM
Mashallah, very good article. No words for praise. Your words are written in golden water because they are so good. May God bless you and balance what you offer with your good deeds. I really appreciate your site and will always your followers.