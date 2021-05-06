Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 25

Āyah 25

وَیَقُولُونَ مَتَىٰ هَـٰذَا ٱلۡوَعۡدُ إِن كُنتُمۡ صَـٰدِقِینَ

And they say and mockingly ask, “If you’re actually telling the truth, then when is this promise, this threat actually going to happen?”

Allāh quotes their response to all of these questions. “Yeah yeah, sooo…” They don’t have a response to any of the previous questions. They gave pathetic answers, or had no response, or refuted themselves. So now the disbelievers try and take control, “bring it on if you’re for real.”

Little do they know that (a) that’s not what God has in store for them, and (b) they wouldn’t stand a chance against God’s Wrath.

This also serves as a reminder for ourselves. Never become arrogant. Never make crazy challenges. Never mock God, His Book, or His Prophet ﷺ. And never mockingly ask about things either.

As for the promised threat, it is either punishment, the day of judgement, or both. And as believers, we should be doing our part to ensure we are saved from God’s punishment, and work towards being successful on the Day of Judgement.

مَتَىٰ هَـٰذَا ٱلۡوَعۡدُ

When is this waʿd?

Promise, threat Punishment, Day of Judgement

You keep warning us, well where is it? When is it going to happen?



إِن كُنتُمۡ صَـٰدِقِینَ

If you’re truthful

They ask this mockingly

Takeaways: