Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 24

Āyah 24

قُلۡ هُوَ ٱلَّذِی ذَرَأَكُمۡ فِی ٱلۡأَرۡضِ وَإِلَیۡهِ تُحۡشَرُون

(My Prophet,) Say: “No doubt, He, God, is The One who created, placed, scattered and spread all of you out throughout the earth. And you will all be returned to Him Alone.”

Allāh again tells the Prophet ﷺ to say the following. If not your existence, then what about humanity, your location, lineage, regions? And despite being everywhere, you’re all going to be returned back to Allāh alone.

You can try and hide wherever you want in the entire universe, but you’re going to be brought back before Allāh .

Allāh tells us in Surah al-Ḥujurāt:

یَـٰۤأَیُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ إِنَّا خَلَقۡنَـٰكُم مِّن ذَكَرࣲ وَأُنثَىٰ وَجَعَلۡنَـٰكُمۡ شُعُوبࣰا وَقَبَاۤىِٕلَ لِتَعَارَفُوۤا۟ۚ

Humanity! We created all of you from a single man and a single woman. We made you all into different families, tribes, groups. So go know and recognize each other! And this diversity should never lead us to be arrogant about our family, our roots, our countries, etc.

It also serves as a wake up call to the idea that “we’ll all just die” or “it’s just nothingness”. That’s not the case; there is a reality, and another fully real tangible experienceable life to come. So you won’t be getting away with what you’ve done.

Be grateful for where you are on earth. And prepare for what’s after death.

قُلۡ هُوَ ٱلَّذِی ذَرَأَكُمۡ فِی ٱلۡأَرۡضِ

Say

He is The One who

Created, placed, spread, scattered all of you

In, on, throughout, and all over the world North, South, East, West



وَإِلَیۡهِ تُحۡشَرُونَ

To Him, and to Him Alone Only to Allāh

All of you will be returned Not your doing, not something you opt into



Takeaways:

Realize how blessed we are to be so diverse

Allāh tells us in al-Ḥujurāt:

یَـٰۤأَیُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ إِنَّا خَلَقۡنَـٰكُم مِّن ذَكَرࣲ وَأُنثَىٰ وَجَعَلۡنَـٰكُمۡ شُعُوبࣰا وَقَبَاۤىِٕلَ لِتَعَارَفُوۤا۟ۚ

Humanity! We created all of you from a single man and a single woman

We made you all into different families, tribes, groups

So that you know and recognize each other