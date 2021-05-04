Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 22

Āyah 22

أَفَمَن یَمۡشِی مُكِبًّا عَلَىٰ وَجۡهِهِۦۤ أَهۡدَىٰۤ أَمَّن یَمۡشِی سَوِیًّا عَلَىٰ صِرَ ٰ⁠طࣲ مُّسۡتَقِیمࣲ

Who has been guided more? It is someone who has their face planted in the ground, or is walking and dragging their face in the ground? Or is it someone who is walking upright, properly, on the correct upward path?

Allāh again continues to ask them questions to point out their ignorance and fallacies. The question here is: who has guidance? Who has more / better guidance? Who is moving, living, going in the right direction towards success?

Help Us End Ramadan with 1000 Supporters! Alhamdulillah, we're at 900 supporters. Help us get to 1000 supporters before Ramadan ends. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

This at face value is an obvious analogy. Who has a better chance of getting to their end destination? Someone whose face is literally in the ground unable to see the road in front of them? Or someone who’s walking upright and able to see the road in front of them? Obviously it’s the person who can properly walk and actually see what’s in front of them.

The example here draws on the realities of someone with and without guidance. The end for every human being is the hereafter, and the destination we all want to achieve in the hereafter is Jannah – Paradise. So, with the end goal is mind, who has a better shot of getting there? Obviously someone who can see clearly and walk straight. But this isn’t a physical road. It is a spiritual path that requires one to be able to see clearly by acknowledging and submitting to the truth of God’s Revelation, and by walk properly imitating the lifestyle of the Prophet Muḥammad . This person will be able to make it into Jannah. But someone who is blind to God, and cannot walk in the footsteps of the Prophet ﷺ is so lost, and has such little chance of success, they’re just stuck with their head in the ground.

When asked this question outside of the question of faith, Islam, and the Day of Judgement, everyone would give the same answer. But when asked to the disbelievers, they are, again, at loss for an answer to justify their actions.

أَفَمَن یَمۡشِی مُكِبًّا عَلَىٰ وَجۡهِهِۦۤ

Is it a person

Who is walking

With their face on or directed towards the ground

Walking on their face

In this life or the next

Metaphor: totally blind from everything around Cannot see up / down / right / left



أَهۡدَىٰۤ

More guided, more guidance

Allāh help, guides, aids

help, guides, aids Shows them the path towards Jannah: in this life and the next

أَمَّن یَمۡشِی سَوِیًّا عَلَىٰ صِرَ ٰ⁠طࣲ مُّسۡتَقِیمࣲ

Or is a person

That is walking upright, correctly, straight, properly

On the straight correct upward path Towards the truth, righteousness, Jannah



Always ask yourself: