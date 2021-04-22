Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 11

Verse 11

فَٱعْتَرَبِذَنۢبِهِمْ فَسُحْقًا لِّأَصْحَٰبِ ٱلسَّعِيرِ

So then they acknowledged their sins. Away with the people of the blaze!

This verse is a continuation from verse 6, wherein Allāh describes the evil, awful destination that is the punishment for those who disbelieved in Allāh .

Allāh describes that they will be cast into the Fire, hearing the Fire’s deafening and thundering roar. The Fire is so intense that it is boiling over and almost bursting apart from rage. And every time a group of people is cast into that ﬁre, the keepers of that ﬁre, the guardians of that ﬁre ask — didn’t a warner come to you? They respond, yes, a warner did come to us, but we disbelieved. If only we believed, listened, and used our brains, we would not be from the people of this blazing inferno

And then we arrive at this verse here.

So then they acknowledged, confessed, admitted, owned up to their sins. Away with the people of the blaze!

These individuals of the Fire acknowledged their sins and wrongdoing when they were already in the Fire. They recognized that what they did was wrong, when it was already too late. If they had recognized their wrongdoing in this life,then perhaps they would not be in that same position of being inhabitants of the Fire. If they realized and recognized their sins while they still had time left in this world, they would have had the chance to turn back to Allāh , repent, rectify their lives, and protect themselves from such an outcome. But they didn’t

They realized — man, the way I lived my life was so wrong — they realized that when it was already too late.

This verse serves as a huge wake up call to all of us. We do not want to be among those people, on the Day of Judgement, in the Hereafter, who recognize our errors and faults when it is too late to do anything about it. On the Day of Judgement, in the Hereafter, is not the time when we want to be saying, regretfully, “I should have done better. If only I listened, if only I used my brain, I would not be here right now.”

If you are watching this video right now, alḥamdulillāh Allāh has blessed you with life. He has allowed you to live, breathe, and exist in this world. And as long as you are alive, this is the time to acknowledge our mistakes and rectify our airs. This is time, right now, to take a hard look at our actions and behaviors and ask ourselves: is this something that makes Allāh happy or angry ? Is this something that will help me or harm me in the Hereafter? Is this something that will cause me delight or regret on the Day of Judgement?

Now is the time to recognize in what areas our lives need improvement. We have the time, we have the opportunity. So long as we are alive, we have the chance to protect ourselves from an awful outcome in the Hereafter. All we have to do is, ﬁrstly, take that time to think, ponder, reﬂect, assess our situation, and recognize the problem areas that need to be ﬁxed

Then, once we acknowledge and realize the wrong that we may be engaged in, we must repent. We must turn back to Allāh , discontinue our wrongs, feel remorseful, and make a ﬁrm determination to never return to those sins again

Then, we must strive to rectify and ﬁx our lives, live lives of repentance and dedication to the obedience of Allāh . Do it now when you have the chance.

Many of us have experienced guilt or remorse in this life, speciﬁcally for not taking advantage of our time. Whether we are parents regretting not having spent more time with our kids when they were small, whether we are in the workforce regretting not having spent more time studying in school, whether we are playing in a sports competition regretting not having spent more time practicing. We have all experienced regret when it comes to matters of this life. And we all know that regret, guilt, remorse is not a nice feeling. It feels icky, it is an emotion we all try to avoid.

But the regret of the Hereafter is like nothing that we can even begin to fully understand. The regret we feel in this life over not taking advantage of our time is relatively temporary. The 4 years of college, the ﬁrst 10 years of a child’s life, the 6 months leading up to a competition. But imagine, regretting your entire life. Imagine being on the Day of Judgement, and thinking to yourself, and telling the angels around you, man, I really just wasted my entire life. The entire 70, 80, 90 years I had on this Earth, I just completely blew the whole thing.

May Allāh protect us. We do not want to have that type of regret in the Hereafter.We do not want to be among those people that this verse is talking about, those people that recognize and realize their sins when it is already too late.

So take advantage of the time you have now. Reassess your actions and behavior, and reevaluate your priorities. If we do all of that now, while we are still blessed with time and life, we can do what we are able to, to earn Allāh’s Mercy and secure a spot for ourselves in the highest levels of Jannah.

May Allāh allow us to take advantage of our time in this life and use our lives to earn His Mercy, Forgiveness, and Paradise