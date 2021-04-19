Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 8

Verse 8: almost bursting in fury. Every time a group is cast into it, its keepers will ask them, “Did a warner not come to you?”

The beginning of verse 8 is a continuation of verse #7; Allah ﷻ is continuing to describe the anger, fury, and rage of hellfire. Allah ﷻ is describing Hell fire with human like characteristics. It almost bursts apart and separates out of rage and anger upon the enemies of Allah ﷻ. Meaning, some parts of it almost break apart from other parts due to the severity of its rage and anger with them. The word “ghaydh” literally means rage, wrath, anger, and fury. It’s the most severe form of anger and the worst. Just like someone who’s extremely angry – boiling with anger – will do anything and everything to harm the person they’re angry with, hell will bring harm to its inhabitants.

As we covered yesterday, the creation of Allah ﷻ is angry with those who refuse to believe and offended by their rejection of the truth. Allah ﷻ tells us in Surah Maryam, “It almost causes the heavens to be torn apart, the earth to split asunder, the mountains to crumble to pieces, that they attribute offspring to the All-Merciful. It does not befit the Lord of Mercy to have offspring.”

Help Us End Ramadan with 1000 Supporters! Alhamdulillah, we're at 900 supporters. Help us get to 1000 supporters before Ramadan ends. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

تَكَادُ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتُ يَتَفَطَّرْنَ مِنْهُ وَتَنشَقُّ ٱلْأَرْضُ وَتَخِرُّ ٱلْجِبَالُ هَدًّا أَن دَعَوْا۟ لِلرَّحْمَـٰنِ وَلَدًۭا وَمَا يَنۢبَغِى لِلرَّحْمَـٰنِ أَن يَتَّخِذَ وَلَدًا

When they make this atrocious and outrageous claim of Allah ﷻ having a child, it upsets and angers the entire creation of Allah ﷻ. When the heavens heard this, they were about to rupture and burst apart, the earth was on the verge of splitting, and the mountains would crumble and collapse turning to dust. They are offended, angered, and enraged because they are the creations of Allah ﷻ, built upon the foundation of tawḥīd. All created things in this universe are in total and complete submission to Allah ﷻ, except those among mankind and jinn who refuse to do so. Ibn ‘Abbas said, “The heavens, earth, mountains and all of creation are terrified and alarmed by shirk, except for mankind and jinn.”

Allah ﷻ then tells us that every time a group of non-believers is thrown into the fire, the keepers of Hell will reprimand and scold them asking, “Didn’t a warner come to you?” Didn’t a messenger come to you who warned you about this day and this punishment? Didn’t he recite the verses of Allah to you and warn you about the meeting of this day? Didn’t he warn you about the consequences of rejecting the truth and following your desires? The keepers of Hell, the khazanah Jahannam, are a group of Angels appointed by Allah ﷻ who never disobey Him. They do whatever He commands them to do as Allah ﷻ says, “Believers, guard yourselves and your families against a Fire fueled by people and stones, over which stand angels, stern and strong; angels who never disobey God’s commands to them, but do as they are ordered.” [Surah Al Tahrim;6]

يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ قُوٓا۟ أَنفُسَكُمْ وَأَهْلِيكُمْ نَارًۭا وَقُودُهَا ٱلنَّاسُ وَٱلْحِجَارَةُ عَلَيْهَا مَلَـٰٓئِكَةٌ غِلَاظٌۭ شِدَادٌۭ لَّا يَعْصُونَ ٱللَّهَ مَآ أَمَرَهُمْ وَيَفْعَلُونَ مَا يُؤْمَرُونَ

There are a total of 19 Angels as Allah ﷻ tells us in Surah al-Muddaththir; ” I will throw him into the scorching Fire. What will explain to you what the scorching Fire is? It spares nothing and leaves nothing; it scorches the flesh of humans; there are nineteen in charge of it.” [Surah al-Muddaththr;26-30)

سَأُصْلِيهِ سَقَرَ – 74:26 وَمَا أَدْرَاكَ مَا سَقَرُ – 74:27 لَا تُبْقِي وَلَا تَذَرُ – 74:28 لَوَّاحَةٌ لِّلْبَشَرِ – 74:29 عَلَيْهَا تِسْعَةَ عَشَرَ

Similarly, Allah ﷻ tells us in the Surah, ” None other than angels appointed by Us to guard Hellfire- and We have made their number a test for the disbelievers.” [Surah al-Muddaththir;31]. This question is rhetorical and one of the purposes behind it is to scold and reprimand the non-believers. It will add to their immense feelings of regret, remorse, sorrow, loss, and failure.