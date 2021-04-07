#Islam
Ramadan Prep 2021 Day 2: Dr Haifaa Younis
Today’s Challenge: Level 1: Create a list of 5 Du’as, Level 2: Create a list of 10 Du’as, Level 3: Create a list of 15 Du’as
Make it a part of your daily activity to make dua
https://www.menti.com/7wraz9cyij
