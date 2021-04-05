Connect with us

#Islam

Ramadan Prep Day 1: Sh Furhan Zubairi

Shaykh Furhan Zubairi

Published

Reddit
Tweet1
Share
Pin
WhatsApp
Share3
4 Shares
Help Us End 2020 with 1000 Supporters!

Alhamdulillah, we're at 900 supporters. Help us get to 1000 supporters before 2020 ends. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related Topics:
Shaykh Furhan Zubairi

Shaykh Furhan Zubairi was born in 1983 in Indianapolis, IN. Shortly thereafter, he moved and spent most of his youth in Southern California, graduating from high school in Irvine in 2001. After starting college, he took a break in his studies and went to Karachi, Pakistan for 9 months during which he completed the memorization of the Holy Quran with tajweed from Jamia Binoria. Next, his pursuit of Islamic knowledge led him back to Pakistan where he studied for 5 years, graduating in 2011 from Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi with a Shahadatul Alamiyyah (Equivalent of M.A. in Arabic and Islamic Studies). He obtained numerous Ijaazaat (Licenses) in Islamic Sciences, including a chain (Sanad) reaching the Prophet (saw) in the six authentic books of hadith (Sihah Sitta) and the Muwattas of Imam Malik and Imam Muhammad. He also received certification in Islamic Finance. Shaykh Furhan Zubairi is currently the Religious Director and Imam at Darul Falah in Tustin, CA and an Instructor at the Institute of Knowledge in Diamond Bar, CA.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

.
.

MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox

Sign up below to get started

Trending