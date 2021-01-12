Connect with us

#Culture

Podcast: Damage Control With Digital Dinosaurs – On The Fiqh of Social Media | Omar Usman

Zeba Khan

The internet shapes our interaction with the Muslim world, but how does Islam shape our interaction with the internet? Join Zeba Khan as she discusses this with Omar Usman, digital dinosaur and author of the Fiqh of Social Media.

Omar Usman is a founding member of MuslimMatters and Qalam Institute. He teaches Islamic seminars across the US including Khateeb Workshop and Fiqh of Social Media.

“People assume that because they have access to the information, that it translates into understanding. So it’s almost like “well now that I can search Sunnah.com and access all that hadith, that means my fiqh is stronger than Abu Hanifa’s because he just didn’t have access to all the hadith. So I know more. My opinions are going to be more correct.””

“You can’t turn everything off and create your own bubble where you’re unaware of any type of atrocity happening in the world, but at the same time you do have to pick how deep you can go in on each one.”

 

Zeba Khan

Zeba Khan is the Director of Development for MuslimMatters.org and the producer of the newly launched Muslimmatters Podcast, as well as a writer, speaker, and disability awareness advocate. In addition to having a child with autism, she herself lives with Ehlers-Danlos Sydrome, Dysautonomia, Mast-Cell Activation Disorder, and a random assortment of acronyms that collectively translate to chronic illness and progressive disability.

