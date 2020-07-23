#Islam
A Khutbah For Kashmir
Over 125 imams are asking you to rise up for Kashmir.
After Hamd o Thana:
Brothers and sisters! The month of Dhulhijjah has dawned upon us that reminds us of the commitment, devotion, sacrifice and strong faith of Syedna Ibrahim
- He was tested many times but he proved his steadfastness, resolve and dedication.
- He had a natural inclination to worship one God and dislike for idol worship from the very beginning of his conscious life.
- He broke idols into pieces instead of bowing down before them.
- He was thrown into a huge furnace of fire but came out unhurt because of his strong belief and total reliance in God.
- He emigrated out of his homeland to Syria with his faithful wife and a nephew in pursuit of worship of one God and to bear witness of truth to mankind.
- He took his wife Hajar and new-born Ismail to Makkah following the orders of Allah SWT.
- Syedna Ibraheem AS travelled far and wide from Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Hijaz many times to fulfill his mission.
- He expressed his unbent resolve to sacrifice each and everything beloved to him just for the sake of Allah SWT. Even he was ready to sacrifice his only beloved son, Ismail whom he got after long and intimate prayers.
The seerah of Ibraheem is a role model for us to follow; فاتبعوا ملة إبراهيم حنيفا regardless of our status as majority or minority.
Currently, many Muslims are suffering throughout the word from Syria, to Yemen, Ethiopia, East Turkestan, Burma, Palestine. Today, we remind you of the Muslims in Kashmir. Kashmiri Muslims, in pursuit of the Sunnah of Syedna Ibraheem A.S have been tested adversely by persecution at the hands of polytheist regimes for the last 89 years. They went through sufferings, torture, detentions, massacre, enforced exiles and evacuations, curfews and finally a prolonged lockdown but their commitment to freedom from Hindu polytheists has never declined.
They have never accepted to be sold in slavery. They resisted against the Amritsar Treaty through which each Kashmiri was forcibly sold in slavery by the British rule to Hindu Maharaja Ghulab Singh in 1846.
Every year, July 13 reminds millions of Kashmiris how the Maharaja Hari Singh’s troops took aim at each caller that stood up to call for Friday prayer service. 22 innocent Kashmiri Muslims fell to the bullets, one after the other in cold blood, in front of Srinagar Central Jail. Since that gloomy day, Kashmiris have been holding peaceful protests and rallies throughout the world until now.
The Kashmiri struggle for freedom was spurred up by the historic event of the 1947 Partition of the subcontinent into India and Pakistan. The struggle of the Kashmiri people was recognized by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in a 1948 resolution which called for a plebiscite on the future of the region to be convened “as soon as possible” i.e. a referendum to allow the Kashmiri people to determine their own future. However, such a referendum was never held.
Kashmiri Muslims believe that their suffering has not ended despite the end of the despotic Dogra rule, rather the fate of Kashmiris has transformed into the worse.
Repression in Kashmir under the Hindutva nationalists has reached a new and unprecedented pinnacle of oppression. Kashmir has been under lockdown and communication blackout for almost one year.
The Modi regime abrogated the nominal autonomy of the state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. It has unleashed a reign of terror unprecedented even under the oppressive Indian rule of the last 72 years. Under the so- called Registration Act 2020 and State subject Rules 2020, India has enforced a settler-colonialist apartheid project in Kashmir with a drastic demographic transformation to make Kashmiris a minority in their own land.
Young men are abducted or “disappeared” by Indian security forces, and sometimes die in custody. In the last few years more than 10,000 have disappeared and over 7,000 have been killed in military custody. Spouses are left behind with no knowledge of what happened, in families that have been torn apart, and nothing but uncertainty for the future. They are Kashmir’s “half-widows.” Young children, even babies, are blinded and wounded by the weaponry of the Indian forces. And more than 10,283 reported they have been gang raped by the Indian military.
Kashmiri political leaders and activists are languishing in various jails where they are being subjected to torture, isolation and healthcare deprivation and unhygienic crowded conditions. They are facing the added fear of Covid-19 pandemic which is raging among jail staff and security forces. The Modi regime’s goal is to totally incapacitate the political leadership of Kashmir to silence any voice of freedom and their right of self-determination.
How should we as sensible Muslims and responsible global citizens respond to the current crisis in Kashmir?
First and foremost, as conscious Muslims, we are obliged to stand for justice as is mentioned in the Qur’an:
يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آَمَنُوا كُونُوا قَوَّامِينَ بِالْقِسْطِ شُهَدَاءَ لِلَّهِ
وَلَوْ عَلَى أَنْفُسِكُمْ أَوِ الْوَالِدَيْنِ وَالْأَقْرَبِينَ
Believers! Be upholders of justice, bearing witness for Allah alone, even if it means testifying against your own selves, or your parents and relatives. (Q4:135)
Furthermore, the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) has advised that:
مَثَلُ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ فِي تَوَادِّهِمْ وَتَرَاحُمِهِمْ وَتَعَاطُفِهِمْ مَثَلُ
الْجَسَدِ إِذَا اشْتَكَى مِنْهُ عُضْوٌ تَدَاعَى لَهُ سَائِرُ الْجَسَدِ بِالسَّهَرِ وَالْحُمَّى
The parable of the believers in their affection, mercy, and compassion for each other is that of a body. When any limb aches, the whole body reacts with sleeplessness and fever.
(Sahih al-Bukhārī and Sahih Muslim)
From the guidance of the Qur’an on witnessing for justice and the parable in the above hadith, we understand that if any part of us is suffering from injustice, we should all be feeling their pain. As conscientious Muslims, therefore, it is our duty to stand up for justice in the face of human suffering, no matter who the victims are or who the perpetrators are, and call for solidarity with all people of the world whose human rights and dignity are being violated by oppressive regimes.
Over a hundred imams are calling on us to rise for Kashmir. We should call on our governments to pressurize the Indian government to defuse the current situation in Kashmir and to work with the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir issue urgently and peacefully. We should visit our elected Congressmen, Senators, Ministers, MPs or write to them and impress upon them to move for a resolution on Kashmir to pressurize the Indian govt. to rescind the revocation of 370 article and reinstate the status of Kashmir as it was before 5th August 2019. We ask you to join a digital rally for Kashmir tomorrow on Muslim Network TV so you can listen to Kashmiris themselves.
Last but not least, we should remember the dire plight of the Kashmiri people in our supplications and du`as. Prayer is a powerful tool that can be used to influence social change. At this sacred hour of Jumu`ah I call on you to join me in making a special du`a for the people of Kashmir:
O Allah, our prayer for the people of Kashmir is full of hope.
We ask for Your help to bring lasting peace in Kashmir and other parts of the world where our brothers and sisters are being persecuted.
O Allah, we pray for the turmoil to end,
O Allah our hearts go out to the innocent children who were maimed and blinded due to pellet injuries, To the youth who have been picked up from their homes and are detained in jails of India thousands of miles away from their homes.
O Allah give sabr e Jameel to those parents who have lost their children and youth during this struggle.
May Allah give the innocent Kashmiris the strength to deal with the oppression they encounter.
We pray for the dignity and freedom of the Kashmiri people and for peace and normality to be restored.
We invoke mercy and forgiveness of Allah SWT for 100,000 Kashmiris who have laid down sacrifices for freedom,
We pray for all those who dedicate their lives to fighting oppression and
striving towards justice and peace.
Allahumma anta al-Salam – O God Thou art peace
Wa minka al-Salam – and Peace comes from Thee,
Fa hayyina Rabbana bi al-Salam – Allow us to live and subsist in peace
Allahumma Amin
Justice For All is hosting a Global Digital Rally for Kashmir.
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 18: When the Angels Surround Us
Now that we have learnt about Hajar and her sa’i, let’s now talk about when the angels surround us.
Do you know that every time we sit together and remember Allah , we are not alone in our meeting? We have very special visitors, and these visitors love to hear us praising Allah and thanking Him.
Question: Who can tell me who these visitors are?
Yes! They are angels! Can anyone name some angels for me?
We have Angel Jibril who has delivered every message to every Prophet since the beginning of time. We also have our angels on our left and right who write down our deeds.
Question: Does anyone know the name of the angel that is in control of the weather?
His name is Angel Mikai’l.
There are so many gifts that Allah grants us when we gather together and remember him. Four things happen every single time! I want you to pay close attention to this hadith, because I’m going to ask you what those four things are after I read it.
Are you ready?
لا يقعد قوم يذكرون الله عز وجل إلا حفتهم الملائكة، وغشيتهم الرحمة ونزلت عليهم السكينة، وذكرهم الله فيمن عنده
The Prophet Muhammad said: “When a group of people assemble for the remembrance of Allah , the angels surround them (with their wings), (Allah’s) mercy envelops them, tranquility descends upon them, and Allah makes a mention of them before those who are near Him.”
Question: Can you believe that Allah makes mention of your name when you make mention of His? What do you think it means when “tranquility descends upon us?” Do you feel how calm your heart is?
That is a gift from Allah and He tells us that our hearts find rest in His remembrance:
أَلَا بِذِكْرِ اللَّـهِ تَطْمَئِنُّ الْقُلُوبُ
“…Unquestionably, by the remembrance of Allah hearts are assured” [Surah Ar-Ra’d; 28]
#Islam
The 2020 Online Islamic Summer School Program
- Me, Myself & Allah: Our Belief in God
- A Juz A Day: A Summary of the Quran (Quizzes each day)
- Living Online: 30 Hadith For Online Living
- Dua A Day: Prophetic Prayers of Protections that are easy to learn, practice & apply
- Purity: Tahara – Spiritual & Physical Purification & Cleanliness
- A Guided Memorisation of Surat al Mulk
- Grill the Imam: Live Interactive Q & A With Shaykh Yahya regularly scheduled to cater those around the world.
#Life
A Festival Amidst a Pandemic: How to Give Your Kids an Eid ul-Adha to Remember
Eid ul-Adha is less than 3 weeks away! This year, more than ever, we want to welcome Eid ul-Adha with a full heart and spirit, insha’Allah, despite the circumstances we are in with the global pandemic.
If you follow me on social media, you probably know that my husband and I host an open house brunch for Eid ul-Adha, welcoming over 125 guests into our home. It’s a party our Muslim and non-Muslim neighbors, friends, and family look forward to being invited to each year. It’s a time to come together as a community, share heart-felt conversations, have laughs, chow down lots of delicious food, and exchange gifts. Kids participate in fun crafts, decorate cookies, and receive eidi. The reality is that we cannot keep up with the tradition this year.
Despite social distancing, we have decided that we will continue to lift our spirits and switch our summer décor to Eid décor, and make it the best Eid for our family and our child. We want to instill the love of Islam in my daughter and make the Islamic festivals a real part of her life. We want to create warm Eid memories, and COVID-19 isn’t going to stop us from doing that. I really hope you plan to do the same.
Here are 4 ideas to inspire you to bring that festive spirit alive for your family this Eid ul-Adha:
Hajj and Eid ul-Adha themed activities and crafts
There are so many activities to keep the little ones engaged, but having a plan for Eid-ul-Adha with some key activities that your child will enjoy, makes the task so much easier.
Kids love stories, and for us parents this is a great way to get a point across. Read to them about hajj in an age appropriate way. If you don’t have Hajj and Eid-ul-Adha related books, you can get started with this Hajj book list. Read together about the significance and the Islamic traditions of hajj, and the story of how zamzam was discovered. While you teach them the story of the divine sacrifice of Ibrahim , ask relatable questions. As a lesson from the story, give your child examples of how they can sacrifice their anger, bad behavior, etc. during this season of sacrifice for the sake of Allah . Ask your children how they would feel if they had to give away their favorite toys, so that they can comprehend the feeling.
Counting down the 10 days of Dhul Hijjah to Eid ul-Adha is another fun activity to encourage kids to do a good deed every day. Have different fun and education activities planned for these 10 days.
Family memories are made through baking together. In our household, Eid cannot pass without baking cookies together and sharing with friends and family. Bake and decorate Eid ul-Adha themed cookies in the shape of a masjid, camel, or even lamb, and share with the neighbors one day, and color in Islamic wooden crafts the next. This DIY Ka’bah craft is a must for us to make every year while learning about the Ka’bah, and it’s an easy craft you can try with your family. Have the kids save their change in this cute masjid money box that they can donate on the day of Eid.
Decorate the main family areas
We are all going to be missing visiting friends and relatives for Eid breakfast, lunch, and dinner this year, so why not jazz things up a bit more at home than usual?
Start decorating the areas of your home that you frequently occupy. Brighten up the living area, and/or main hallway with a variety of star and masjid-shaped lights, festive lanterns, and Eid garlands, to emphasize that Eid has indeed arrived. Perhaps, decorate a tent while you tell your children about the tent city of Mina.
Prep the dining room as if you are having Guests Over
Set up the breakfast table as if you are having family and friends over for Eid breakfast.
These times will be the special moments you spend together eating as a family. Now, with all hands on deck, plan to get everyone involved to make it a full-on affair. What specific tasks can the little ones take on to feel included as part of the Eid prep and get excited?
While the Eid table set-up itself can be simple, the moments spent around the table sharing in new traditions and engaging in prayer will insha’Allah be even more meaningful and memorable.
An afternoon picnic
Family picnics are a perfect way for family members to relax and connect. If Texas weather permits, we may take advantage of a cool sunny day with a picnic at a nearby, shady park. With the heat wave we are experiencing, it may either not happen or will be an impromptu one.
Out of all the picnics, it’s the impromptu family meals on the lawn or at a park that I love the most. The ones where we grab an old quilt, basket, light meals, fresh fruits and venture out into the backyard or a nearby park. It’ll be a perfect socially distanced Eid picnic.
Eid ul-Adha comes around just once a year, so let’s strive to make the best of it for our children, even amidst this global pandemic.
